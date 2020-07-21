Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CHIP SEALS ON HIGHWAYS 12, 253 AND 45

For Immediate Release:  Monday, July 20, 2020 Contact: Bruce Schroeder, 605-626-7885

 

ABERDEEN, S.D. - Chip and fog seal operations will start tomorrow July 21, 2020 and will be applied to three highways in north central South Dakota. 

  • Highway 12 - 14.5 miles, from Roscoe to Ipswich
  • Highway 253 - eight miles, from Hosmer west to  Highway 47
  • Highway 45 - 10.4 miles, from Highway 12 to the McPherson County Line

Traffic will be reduced to one lane guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car.  A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours. 

Loose gravel will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application.  Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the posted speed if it is less than 40 mph, during this time frame. 

Bituminous Paving Inc. from Ortonville, Minnesota is the prime contractor on the $2.4 million contract. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

- 30 -

