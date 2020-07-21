Valid8 Selects Softil BEEHD as a Reference Client for US Government-Sponsored 3GPP MCPTT/MCX Testing Solution
Pioneering solution will be first showcased at PSCR 2020 Digital Experience
Valid8 aims to accelerate the adoption of mission-critical devices in the MCX community. By using the BEEHD customizable client to build its tester, it will achieve just that.”TEL AVIV AND WAKEFIELD, ISRAEL AND USA, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s leading mission-critical communications enabler (MCC or MCX) Softil and network testing solution provider Valid8 today jointly announce that Softil’s BEEHD customizable SDK client framework solution has been chosen by Valid8 as one of the MCX reference clients to support the development of a US government-sponsored 3GPP MCX standard compliant testing solution for the mission-critical communications industry.
— Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO
Softil’s BEEHD client is the market’s predominant cross-platform SDK client framework for chipset vendors, device manufacturers, system integrators, application developers and service providers to develop IP-based mission-critical voice and video communications over LTE (VoLTE and ViLTE) and 5G solutions.
Valid8 has been at the forefront of MCX testing, having years of experience with mission critical push to talk and public safety testing solutions. Valid8’s MCX Client Conformance Tester is built upon the company’s deep protocol testing expertise and conformance testing prowess in MCPTT, MCVideo and MCData. The Valid8 technology was awarded a cooperative agreement from the NIST Public Safety Innovation Accelerator Program.
The NIST project is focused on the development of a tester that can be used by equipment manufacturers to ensure that their equipment meets industry standards and technical specifications. It is important that the tester be manufacturer agnostic, as the Valid8 testing platform is.
As part of the project, next generation MCX emergency communication systems will be able to be tested for compliance to the 3GPP MCX standard feature set as well as for their ability to handle critical spikes in loads during emergencies. This comprehensive testing will ensure that first responders’ communication systems are interoperable and interface securely, and can be automatically updated with developing standards.
“Softil is well known for delivering the BEEHD MCX ready to use client,” said, Ian Carpenter, CEO and President of Valid8. “It was clear that the technology would seamlessly integrate with our Valid8 MCX testing platform.”
“Valid8 aims to accelerate the adoption of mission-critical devices in the MCX community,” adds Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO. “By using the BEEHD customizable client to build its tester, it will achieve just that.”
The test platform needs to be easily extensible to keep up-to-date with international 3GPP standards and accommodate the specific test needs of the markets. It must be easy to create, modify and expand test cases as MCX standards continue to evolve.
The new Valid8 tester will have its first industry showing at the PSCR Digital Experience event.
About Valid8
Valid8 is a unique network testing company with 18 years of proven results. The firm believes that testing tools should start with a flexible and affordable base that can be easily customized so that clients only pay for what they need. If you buy a solution from Valid8, the firm wants to help you use it and integrate it to solve your problem in the simplest way. We genuinely want to serve the customer well, and our engineers never hide behind call centers. Over 90% of our customer feedback points to our flexibility and service as the reason they've partnered with Valid8. We've succeeded in giving our clients a refreshing change from the testing status quo, and we look forward to sharing that success with you. Visit https://www.valid8.com/
About Softil
Softil is today’s de-facto IP communications leader and enabler for more than 800 corporations across the globe. Its technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP with a wide range of embedded technologies and testing solutions, combining our unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks, including IMS, Diameter, SIP and H.323, as well as its state-of-the-art BEEHD client framework, provide the core technology behind the rich media applications and products of today’s Enterprise, IMS/VoLTE, and Mission Critical communications industry, greatly simplifies their development, and ensures earliest time-to-market. For further information, visit https://www.softil.com.
