VSP News Release

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A502777
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Daniel Lynch
STATION: Criminal Investigations – Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/20/20, approximately 1545 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: A residence on Hinman Settler Road in Brownington, VT
VIOLATION:
1) 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
2) Attempted Homicide
ACCUSED: Dylan Dewing
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and approximate time, VSP Derby Troopers were dispatched to a report of a stabbing at a residence on Hinman Settler Road in Brownington. Upon arrival the male victim was found to have fled the scene and to be suffering from a stab wound to the back. The victim was transported to North Country Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injury.
Dylan Dewing was located at his residence and identified as the other party to the incident. Through the course of the investigation it was learned an altercation began at the residence, which resulted in injuries to both Dewing and the victim. Dewing was found to have been the dominant aggressor in the altercation, to have strangled the victim, and to have stabbed the victim after the altercation had concluded.
Dewing was placed under arrested and transported to the VSP Derby Barracks for processing and held without bail by the Honorable Court.
Dewing and the victim were both treated and released from North Country Hospital.
The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department assisted in responding to this incident and with covering calls for service within the county as this investigation progressed. Troopers were also assisted by the Orleans Fire Department and the Orleans Emergency Unit.
COURT ACTION: Arrested
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/22/20, 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.