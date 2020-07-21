VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A502777

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Daniel Lynch

STATION: Criminal Investigations – Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 7/20/20, approximately 1545 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: A residence on Hinman Settler Road in Brownington, VT

VIOLATION:

1) 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

2) Attempted Homicide

ACCUSED: Dylan Dewing

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, VSP Derby Troopers were dispatched to a report of a stabbing at a residence on Hinman Settler Road in Brownington. Upon arrival the male victim was found to have fled the scene and to be suffering from a stab wound to the back. The victim was transported to North Country Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Dylan Dewing was located at his residence and identified as the other party to the incident. Through the course of the investigation it was learned an altercation began at the residence, which resulted in injuries to both Dewing and the victim. Dewing was found to have been the dominant aggressor in the altercation, to have strangled the victim, and to have stabbed the victim after the altercation had concluded.

Dewing was placed under arrested and transported to the VSP Derby Barracks for processing and held without bail by the Honorable Court.

Dewing and the victim were both treated and released from North Country Hospital.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department assisted in responding to this incident and with covering calls for service within the county as this investigation progressed. Troopers were also assisted by the Orleans Fire Department and the Orleans Emergency Unit.

COURT ACTION: Arrested

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/22/20, 0830 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.