Middlesex Barracks - 3rd Degree Arson, DUI #3, Aggravated Disorderly, Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303062
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/20/2020 at 3:35 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: (South Hill Rd in Williamstown, Vermont)
VIOLATION: DUI #3, 3rd Degree Arson, Unlawful Mischief, 2 counts of Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Brody Burke
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, State Police responded to
Williamstown for the report of a one vehicle crash into a telephone pole. Troopers arrived on scene and identified Burke as the operator. Burke was showing signs of impairment. While Burke was being taken into custody the vehicle he crashed caught fire. Subsequent investigation revealed that Burke had lit the fire prior to Troopers arriving. Burke was transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. While Burke was being processed he caused damage to the holding cell. During processing Burke was also yelling profanities directed at two Troopers. Burke was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 07/21/2020 at 1230 hours to answer to these offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/21/2020 at 1230 PM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1500
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.