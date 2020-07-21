Anti-COVID-19 barrier lasts for up to 100 days
Connecting World Merchandise
Environmentally friendly Durokleen uses a powerful antimicrobial biostatic barrier against COVID-19 that lasts up to 100 days.
Durokleen is unlike conventional disinfectants – it’s safer, better and longer-lasting than anything I’ve seen in my lifetime.”SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toxic chemicals to disinfect surfaces are harsh and not a viable long-term solution for COVID-19 disinfectant efforts. As a result, Connecting World Merchandise, an innovative global wholesaler, and Durokleen Global Pty Ltd, the maker of a powerful biostatic barrier that fights COVID-19 for the likes of Virgin Airlines (video), Shell Oil and Ride-share, today announced a partnership to bring consumers a COVID-19 disinfectant that lasts for up to 100 days without use of toxic chemicals.
“Durokleen is unlike conventional disinfectants – it’s safer, better and longer-lasting than anything I’ve seen in my lifetime,” said Pro Football Hall of Famer, Bobby Bell - Connecting World Merchandise director of promotions. “We want to bring the world products that will make it safer for fans to gather again, for people to travel on airlines again, for kids to go back to school and for workers to get back in the office.”
Toxic chemicals used to disinfect surfaces were not designed to meet the current challenge of COVID-19. The disinfectant action of traditional treatments is short-lived; from just minutes to at most 3 days. By contrast, environmentally friendly Durokleen uses a powerful antimicrobial biostatic barrier that provides long-term protection against harmful bacteria, like COVID-19, fungi and algae that can last up to 100 days (in a laboratory environment). This factor becomes especially significant when you consider the human energy and cost of frequently repeating treatments using traditional toxic chemicals or short-term alcohol-based products.
“Environmentally conscious Durokleen, provides continuous antimicrobial protection for up to 100 days (in a laboratory environment) and is ideal for small and large-scale domestic and industrial applications,” said Maree Gauci, Durokleen CEO. “Durokleen presents a solution with none of the respiratory problems inherent with the use of toxic traditional disinfectants and is safe to use around humans and pets.”
Durokleen Global Pty Ltd, based in Australia, produces DuroKleen, a powerful biostatic barrier providing long-term protection against COVID-19, harmful bacteria, fungi and algae. Durokleen counts among its customers; Shell Oil, the largest global rideshare Company, Qantas Airways and Virgin Airlines, Snowy-Mountain-Hydro Power, St John of God Hospitals and Aged Care.
Connecting World Merchandise, LLC is an innovative global wholesaler who provides best in class products designed to serve the current and changing needs of wholesalers and brokers around the globe. Our focus is on leveraging our manufacturing relationships to help wholesalers and brokers provide the best possible prices, product lines, innovative solutions, and options for their customers. We exist to provide end-to-end solutions to serve the world’s population. Learn more at https://connectingworldmerchandisellc.com/.
