CHIP SEALS ON HIGHWAYS 20 AND 1804

For Immediate Release: Monday July 20, 2020 Contact: John Villbrandt, 605-845-3844

MOBRIDGE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says chip seal and fog seal applications will be applied to two highways in the north central area of the state starting today, July 20.

Highway 20 – 10.1 miles, from the junction with Highway 63 west of Timber Lake to the Corson County line, three miles northeast of Timber Lake. The chip seal will begin on Monday, July 20, and take approximately five days to complete.

Highway 1804 – 35.2 miles, from one mile north of Mobridge to one mile north of Pollock. Approximate time to complete the chip seal on this route is seven days.

The fog seal on the above-mentioned routes will take approximately three additional days to complete. The contractor plans on fog sealing the above-mentioned routes after they are all chip sealed.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph, during this time frame. The permanent pavement markings are scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and fog seal projects.

Jensen Rock & Sand, Inc. from Mobridge is the prime contractor on the $966,000 project.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

--30--