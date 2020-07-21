AFFRIM, The First Software Testing Service & Technology Launched for Lenders & Financial Institutions
BlackFin Group unveils first of its kind testing service to financial services industry to reduce time and expense of software testing.
Testing IT initiatives can be expensive and time consuming. We saw that as an opportunity to further demonstrate our commitment to the industry and helping solve one of their most complex challenges.”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boutique Management consulting firm, BlackFin Group, who specializes in financial services and mortgage banking industry launches AFFIRM™ BlackFin Group’s proprietary automated testing platform and is the first designed specifically for financial services technologies. The software testing service and software tools provide clients the most effective and streamlined approach to software testing. Whether it is a new implementation or managing updates and patches to existing solutions, few other IT activities can be as difficult to get right or as costly to get wrong.
— Lloyd Booth
Lloyd Booth, COO & CTO at BlackFin Group, says, “Testing IT initiatives can be expensive and time consuming. I have been launching technology throughout my thirty plus year career and testing is a critical step that organizations have struggled with for decades. We saw that as an opportunity to further demonstrate our commitment to the industry and helping solve one of their most complex challenges.” BlackFin Group’s extensive experience in developing, selecting, implementing, and supporting financial services solutions has led BlackFin Group to develop industry leading testing technologies and best practices.
AFFIRM is designed to significantly help BlackFin clients move efficiently, accurately, and confidently through one of the most critical challenges to going live with a new technology and when releasing system updates. The testing service balances both manual methodologies and automated testing campaigns to ensure all scenarios are accounted for and will help reduce the cost and strain of working through critical testing stages. BlackFin Group engineers know what it takes to manufacture a loan transaction and can tailor testing processes to meet each organization’s unique business processes. BlackFin Group Testing Services can be coupled with Implementation and Project Management Services or as a stand-alone service integrated with a client’s own implementation, integration, or maintenance project teams.
About BlackFin Group: BlackFin Group is a boutique management consulting firm that specializes in the Financial Services and Mortgage Banking Industry. Working closely with Regional, State, and Community - Lenders, Banks, and Credit Unions, BlackFin Group routinely moves clients forward by effectively guiding the implementation of both business and technology initiatives. BlackFin Group has founded proprietary strategies, technologies, models, and frameworks that routinely reduce expenses, increase productivity and revenue. For more information, contact the company at (949) 326-5675, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
