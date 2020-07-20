Missouri launches a new grant program to help meet demand for personal protective equipment

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) announced this week the launch of the PPE Production Grant Program, which is designed to increase production of personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to help contain the spread of COVID-19. The new program uses $20 million in CARES Act funds to help companies produce PPE in Missouri as part of the state’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan.

Since March, many Missouri companies have already shifted to making PPE to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. When existing businesses retool to produce PPE, it is an opportunity for Missouri to keep production local and more accessible to businesses, hospitals and healthcare providers in our state, but manufacturers often face high costs related to new machinery or hiring additional employees. The PPE Production Grant Program will help companies by awarding grant funds to reimburse companies for these costs.

Eligible uses for awarded funds under the PPE Production Grant Program include purchasing equipment and retooling, upgrading, or expanding facilities to increase PPE production. Qualifying businesses or nonprofits can receive up to $500,000 to offset costs incurred after March 1, 2020, and awards will be determined based on need for specific types of PPE.

For more information on the PPE Production Grant Program and the statewide response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit showmestrong.mo.gov.