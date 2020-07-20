Northbound I-35 off-ramp at Hwy 14 in Owatonna to briefly close July 24 (July 20, 2020)

OWATONNA, Minn. —Motorists using the northbound Interstate 35 off-ramp (Exit 40A) at Highway 14 will encounter a detour on Friday, July 24 as crews use a crane to lift a Traffic Management System (TMS) shelter cabinet next to the ramp, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Beginning at 9 a.m., motorists will be detoured to the interchange to get to Hwy 14 eastbound. The detour is estimated to last four hours. Motorists will use three highway exit loops to get to eastbound Hwy 14 from northbound I-35. They should take the exit for westbound Hwy 14 to the exit for southbound I-35 to the exit for eastbound Hwy 14.

Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain physical distancing practices while working.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

To learn more about MnDOT projects, construction and other news in southeast Minnesota, join the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group.

