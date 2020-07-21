iWave, the industry leading nonprofit fundraising solution announces it's newest platform enhancements
iWave, the industry leading nonprofit fundraising solution announces new leading edge dataset enhancements: News and Obituaries with AlertsCHARLOTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, CANADA, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising solution, is thrilled to announce the availability of its newest dataset, News and Obituaries with Alerts. In prospect research and fundraising, it’s important to be proactive in finding news about your prospects in a timely manner. The ability to access this information as-it-happens is key to engaging with prospective and current donors, strengthening their affinity for your organization, and building or maintaining lasting relationships.
With this new leading-edge functionality, nonprofits using the new iWave platform will be able to operate more efficiently by acting on up-to-date information that enhances the content of a prospect profile. This powerful new combination delivers a wealth of information while cutting out the clutter so that you only receive relevant philanthropic information. This will ensure no opportunity is ever missed!
The highlights of the new enhancements include:
Convenient Access To News and Obituaries
In partnership with Dow Jones, iWave brings you global news and obituaries from over 750 sources, as well as donor, company, executive, trustee, industry, and foundation information, all in one place so you can capture the full picture of your prospects and donors.
Stay In The Know With iWave Alerts
The fundraising landscape is constantly changing and you need to stay up-to-date with what’s happening with your prospects, your donors, your industry and more. iWave News Alerts are easy to set up and help you track subjects of interest by delivering daily updates within iWave.
Actionable Information To Achieve Your Goals
Whether you are a researcher, gift officer, marketer or executive, you can use iWave’s news and obituaries search results to find new prospects, flag deceased constituents in your donor management system, see grants that have been awarded and their recipients, and gain a better understanding of your donors so you can move them through the donor journey.
“With these new services, iWave is demonstrating its commitment to provide the data and insights organizations need to navigate these challenging times," said David M. Lawson - Co-Founder & CEO NewSci, LLC
“We are so excited to offer News and Obituaries, and working with Dow Jones has been a pleasure,” said Mary Cote, VP Product, iWave. “We have been hearing from the market that there is more information about their donors that is important and having this new data real-time allows you to not only find out more about them, but also get it faster than any of the other datasets currently in our product. With the recent release of our “add custom gift" capability, you can not only get new intel from News and Obituaries to include in the donor profile, but you can also have it instantly impact your profile's capacity and score.”
This new dataset comes on the heels of the launch of iWave’s new platform that is built on next-generation architecture and features a fresh modern design and intuitive layout. The new platform is faster, more powerful, and more scalable, allowing new enhancements and functionality to be added quickly and easily.
About iWave
iWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave’s intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry’s highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Since 1991, over 6000 clients, including many of the largest education, healthcare and nonprofit organizations in the World, have relied on iWave to power their fundraising efforts. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook and Instagram.
