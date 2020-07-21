BADGERLAND DISPOSAL ACQUIRES IXONIA-BASED CHOICE DISPOSAL
Badgerland expands its footprint adding more than 12,000 subscription customers and 15 trucks to its fleet, solidifying its lead position in southern Wisconsin.MILTON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Badgerland Disposal today announced it has acquired Ixonia-based Choice Disposal, a longtime regional provider of residential and commercial waste and recycling services. The acquisition affirms Badgerland’s position as southern Wisconsin’s leading independent waste and recycling services provider. Financial terms were not disclosed.
For more than six decades, Choice Disposal has built an outstanding reputation among customers in Waukesha, Jefferson, Dodge and Washington counties. Specifically, the acquisition adds 12,000 subscription customers and 15 trucks to the Badgerland fleet.
“We couldn’t be more proud to welcome Choice Disposal employees and customers to Badgerland,” said Badgerland Director of Business Development Kris Roesken. “In the coming weeks, we will be working hard to ensure systems are integrated, employees are welcomed and transitioned, and that customers continue to receive an exceptional service experience.”
Badgerland is among Wisconsin’s fastest-growing waste management companies. In 2019, the company announced a series of municipal wins, including the villages of Sullivan, Decatur, Clinton and Oakland. In addition to traditional waste and recycling, Badgerland offers residential and commercial customers access to temporary services, including roll-off dumpsters, portable restrooms through its Badgerland Portables division, and roll-off and Construction and Demolition (C&D) recycling through its Royal Container Service division.
“We are proud to be the go-to waste solutions provider for southern Wisconsin residents and businesses, delivering the essential services that form the fabric of the many communities and neighborhoods we serve,” said Badgerland Regional Vice President Dustin Reynolds. “On behalf of our entire team, we’d like to extend a warm welcome to all Choice Disposal employees and customers. Choice’s values and culture couldn’t be more aligned with ours, delivering each day on a promise of exceptional customer service with an unmatched local focus.”
About Badgerland Disposal
Badgerland Disposal, southern Wisconsin’s leading privately-held waste diversion and recycling services provider, is headquartered in Milton, Wisconsin. Badgerland operates from offices and facilities in Monona, Ixonia and DeForest, serving more than 25,000 residential and commercial customers. Badgerland is committed to delivering environmentally responsible waste and recycling services with a relentless commitment to safety and customer experience. Operating for more than 10 years, Badgerland brings a customer- and community-first mindset to help create a better Wisconsin one community at a time.
