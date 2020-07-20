A Place At Home Set to Open in Orange Park Florida
A Place At Home, an award-winning in-home senior care franchise, has awarded a new franchise to Orange Park owners.
When I serve a senior, I am fulfilling my passion to care for Seniors and preserving the legacy of the Senior to live in dignity and pride.”OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Place At Home, an award-winning in-home senior care franchise, has awarded a new franchise to Orange Park owners. Chris and Brittany Adams are the new owners set to help APAH fulfill its goals for helping elderly Americans live a vibrant and healthy life in their homes.
The franchise's new location in Orange Park is geared to meet the surging demand for in-home senior care services in the area. The Adams completed their training in July and are set to open their doors the first week of August.
APAH co-founder Dustin Distefano stated, "We are excited to add two highly skilled and passionate individuals to the APAH family. They bring a wealth of business management experience that aligns with our CARE philosophy. I believe that they are genuinely committed to transforming lives in our new location in Orange Park."
The franchise's new location at 155 Blanding Blvd, Unit 10, Orange Park, FL 32073 is strategic in the area. Chris and Brittany plan to serve more than ten surrounding communities, including Middleburg, Penny Farms, Green Cove Springs, Keystone Heights, Fleming Island, Ashbury Lake, Bellaire- Meadowbrook Terrace, the Argyle Forest, and Oakleaf Plantation area.
Data from the 2010 census shows that 22% of the Orange Park population is seniors. A large percentage of these are living alone, while only 3% of those that need living assistance prefer nursing homes. These statistics explain the growing demand for in-home care services in the area.
Chris and Brittany are determined to plug in and fill that gap. The two entrepreneurs come with broad expertise in the health sector, commerce, and elderly caregiving. CEO Chris Adams has more than 30 years of experience in the senior living profession. Operations Manager Brittany Adams comes with more than 18 years of experience in the retail sector.
Both were driven into senior caregiving for personal reasons. Chris spent most of his youthful days volunteering at a hospital where his father worked as a Healthcare Executive and his mother as a Registered Nurse. When his parents aged, he became their sole caregiver and developed a passion that he later turned into a career.
"When I serve a senior, I am fulfilling my passion to care for Seniors and preserving the legacy of the Senior to live in dignity and pride," says Chris.
Brittany had a similar positive influence from Chris. She spent her childhood and early adulthood, volunteering in her dad's senior care community initiatives. After 18 years of operations management in the retail sector, she logged out of the system and joined him at APAH's new location in Orange Park.
"I love serving seniors as they always give me a smile and are happy you are there for them," says Brittany.
Chris and Brittany chose A Place At Home for its commitment to improving the quality of life among the elderly. Chris pointed out that APAH's CARE philosophy, which stands for Compassionate, Accountable, Respectful, and Ethical, accurately reflects his personal beliefs.
About A Place At Home
APAH provides personalized in-home care services attuned to the specific needs of each patient. Through the service model dubbed CARE, APAH helps seniors to live at home for longer in a familiar and comfortable environment with close support and a degree of independence.
When it's in the patient's best interest to move to a nursing home, we find them the best facilities and facilitate a smoother transition. We have open territories coast to coast for entrepreneurs looking to grow a business that makes a positive impact on the community.
