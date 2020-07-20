MDC offers online firearms class for beginners July 29

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Learning the safe and proper use of firearms can enable one to enjoy a full range of hunting and recreational shooting activities. There are several different types of actions used by a variety of firearms, and it can be easy to feel overwhelmed when just starting out with shooting sports.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) presents Semi-automatics and Other Actions: Loading 101, an online program to help new shooters sort out how different kinds of firearms work. This free virtual program will be held Wednesday, July 29 from 6-7 p.m.

This virtual class is for anyone just getting into hunting, considering shooting sports, or is simply curious about how to load a firearm. It will cover how to properly load and unload various handguns, rifles, and shotguns, including semi-automatics, revolvers, a bolt action, and more. The class will touch on the difference between magazines and clips as well as the main parts of a firearm.

At the end of the program, there will be a chance for participants to submit their questions via chat during a Q&A session.

Semi-automatics and Other Actions: Loading 101 is a free program, but online pre-registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z8H. An e-mail will be sent out to all registered participants prior to the program with the link to join in virtually.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.