Ai4 2020: New Speakers Added to the Lineup!

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, July 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ai4 has been busy booking the best possible speakers for the Ai4 2020 conference on August 18th-20th. And a second round of confirmed speakers has now been added to the Ai4 2020 lineup!In total, you can expect 100+ speakers and 35 hours of content across 16 fully-digital tracks. Tracks are industry-specific, including healthcare, finance, retail, cybersecurity, telecom, automotive, and oil & energy as well as technical, including NLP, computer vision, AI research, and more.While it’s too much for any one person to experience, you’ll be able to personalize your agenda to ensure you learn exactly what you want. In addition, all registered attendees will have immediate post-conference access to all presentation recordings.The conference is free to attend for those who qualify - and even for those who don’t, the price is still 60% off the initial pricing.See a few speaker highlights below and check the full lineup on the Ai4 website INDUSTRY TRACKSFINANCETucker Balch, Managing Director - AI Research, J.P. MorganSalahuddin Khawaja, Managing Director - Automation & Global Risk, Bank of AmericaMeera Das, Managing Director, AML Modeling and Machine Learning, BMO Financial GroupAgus Sudjianto, EVP, Head of Corporate Model Risk, Wells FargoAnusha Dandapani, Vice President, Data Science Lead, BarclaysDeba Sahoo, SVP, Head of Product for Customer Journeys, Fidelity InvestmentsHealthcareRoss Mitchell, Artificial Intelligence Officer, Moffitt Cancer CenterStephen Wong, Chief Informatics Officer, Houston MethodistIngrid Vasiliu Feltes, Chief Quality & Innovation Officer, MednaxSharad Gupta, Director of Health Innovation Technology, Blue Shield of CaliforniaAnthony Chang, Chief Intelligence and Innovation Officer, CHOC Children'sHemal Somaiya, Global Marketing Director, MerckCYBERSECURITYGreg Wilson, Chief Information Security Officer, Pioneer Natural ResourcesMark Sherman, Technical Director, Cyber Security Foundations, CERT Division Carnegie Mellon University - Software Engineering InstitutePatrick Huston, General, U.S. ArmyCharles Givre, Vice President, Product Owner, Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity Technology & Controls, JPMorgan ChaseFelix K, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Allianz TechnologyRETAILAmeen Kazerouni, Head of ML/AI Research and Platforms, ZapposJuwel Rana, Head of Analytics, VarnerNitin Verma, VP, Digital Solutions: Technology, StaplesTian Su, Director of Machine Learning, WalmartGregory Brown, Director of Research & Development, UPSSubhasis Bhattacharya, Head of Analytics - Supply Chain & Logistics, WayfairTELECOMNancy Ranxing Li, Group Product Manager, Edge Computing, VerizonMarco Di Giacomo, Corporate Vice President, Consumer Products and Growth, VerizonRadha Sankaran, Executive Director, Advanced Analytics / AI & ML Driven Personalization, VerizonAUTOMOTIVEShyamala Prayaga, Product Owner Digital Assistant, FordChris Milligan, Factory 4.0 Coordinator, NissanAyodele Odubela, Data Scientist, SambaSafetyENERGYDeepthi Chandrasekaran, Lead Business Partner - Advanced Data & Analytics, National GridRohan Pitre, Data Scientist, ExxonMobilAamir Aftab, Senior Technical Lead, ChevronTECHNICAL TRACKSAI RESEARCHBarret Zoph, Staff Research Scientist, Google BrainArun Verma, Head of Quantitative Research Solutions, BloombergCOMPUTER VISIONXuan Cao, Data Scientist, Walmart LabsMeltem Ballan, Data Science Lead, General MotorsBrandon Rothrock, Senior AI Scientist, PaigeRECOMMENDER SYSTEMSAndrey Malevich, Engineering Manager - Technical Lead, FacebookAmir Mirbagheri, Data Scientist, AT&TNLPAditi Saluja, Senior Data Scientist, T-MobileVered Shwartz, Postdoctoral Researcher, Allen AITao Ma, VP of Speech Systems, ASAPPROBOTICSSong Zhang, Assistant Head for Experiential Learning, School of Mechanical Engineering, Purdue UniversitySENSORSLuis Moraes, Data Scientist, Western MidstreamAI PLATFORMSYu Dong, Senior Staff Technical Product Manager, CruiseINNOVATION STAGEKane Sajdak, Co-Founder & CEO, HomeGuardian.aiAmarjot Singh, Founder & CEO, Skylark LabsChristine Gerpheide, CTO, BespokeJoyonna Gamble-George, Co-Founder, SCIXAndrew Feldman, Co-Founder & CEO, Cerebras SystemsXenia Butova, Co-Founder, AIVARIX