Ai4 2020: New Speakers Added to the Lineup!
The fully-digital Ai4 2020 conference will be taking place on August 18th-20th with 100+ prominent industry-leaders speaking.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Ai4 has been busy booking the best possible speakers for the Ai4 2020 conference on August 18th-20th. And a second round of confirmed speakers has now been added to the Ai4 2020 lineup!
In total, you can expect 100+ speakers and 35 hours of content across 16 fully-digital tracks. Tracks are industry-specific, including healthcare, finance, retail, cybersecurity, telecom, automotive, and oil & energy as well as technical, including NLP, computer vision, AI research, and more.
While it’s too much for any one person to experience, you’ll be able to personalize your agenda to ensure you learn exactly what you want. In addition, all registered attendees will have immediate post-conference access to all presentation recordings.
The conference is free to attend for those who qualify - and even for those who don’t, the price is still 60% off the initial pricing.
See a few speaker highlights below and check the full lineup on the Ai4 website.
INDUSTRY TRACKS
FINANCE
Tucker Balch, Managing Director - AI Research, J.P. Morgan
Salahuddin Khawaja, Managing Director - Automation & Global Risk, Bank of America
Meera Das, Managing Director, AML Modeling and Machine Learning, BMO Financial Group
Agus Sudjianto, EVP, Head of Corporate Model Risk, Wells Fargo
Anusha Dandapani, Vice President, Data Science Lead, Barclays
Deba Sahoo, SVP, Head of Product for Customer Journeys, Fidelity Investments
Healthcare
Ross Mitchell, Artificial Intelligence Officer, Moffitt Cancer Center
Stephen Wong, Chief Informatics Officer, Houston Methodist
Ingrid Vasiliu Feltes, Chief Quality & Innovation Officer, Mednax
Sharad Gupta, Director of Health Innovation Technology, Blue Shield of California
Anthony Chang, Chief Intelligence and Innovation Officer, CHOC Children's
Hemal Somaiya, Global Marketing Director, Merck
CYBERSECURITY
Greg Wilson, Chief Information Security Officer, Pioneer Natural Resources
Mark Sherman, Technical Director, Cyber Security Foundations, CERT Division Carnegie Mellon University - Software Engineering Institute
Patrick Huston, General, U.S. Army
Charles Givre, Vice President, Product Owner, Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity Technology & Controls, JPMorgan Chase
Felix K, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Allianz Technology
RETAIL
Ameen Kazerouni, Head of ML/AI Research and Platforms, Zappos
Juwel Rana, Head of Analytics, Varner
Nitin Verma, VP, Digital Solutions: Technology, Staples
Tian Su, Director of Machine Learning, Walmart
Gregory Brown, Director of Research & Development, UPS
Subhasis Bhattacharya, Head of Analytics - Supply Chain & Logistics, Wayfair
TELECOM
Nancy Ranxing Li, Group Product Manager, Edge Computing, Verizon
Marco Di Giacomo, Corporate Vice President, Consumer Products and Growth, Verizon
Radha Sankaran, Executive Director, Advanced Analytics / AI & ML Driven Personalization, Verizon
AUTOMOTIVE
Shyamala Prayaga, Product Owner Digital Assistant, Ford
Chris Milligan, Factory 4.0 Coordinator, Nissan
Ayodele Odubela, Data Scientist, SambaSafety
ENERGY
Deepthi Chandrasekaran, Lead Business Partner - Advanced Data & Analytics, National Grid
Rohan Pitre, Data Scientist, ExxonMobil
Aamir Aftab, Senior Technical Lead, Chevron
TECHNICAL TRACKS
AI RESEARCH
Barret Zoph, Staff Research Scientist, Google Brain
Arun Verma, Head of Quantitative Research Solutions, Bloomberg
COMPUTER VISION
Xuan Cao, Data Scientist, Walmart Labs
Meltem Ballan, Data Science Lead, General Motors
Brandon Rothrock, Senior AI Scientist, Paige
RECOMMENDER SYSTEMS
Andrey Malevich, Engineering Manager - Technical Lead, Facebook
Amir Mirbagheri, Data Scientist, AT&T
NLP
Aditi Saluja, Senior Data Scientist, T-Mobile
Vered Shwartz, Postdoctoral Researcher, Allen AI
Tao Ma, VP of Speech Systems, ASAPP
ROBOTICS
Song Zhang, Assistant Head for Experiential Learning, School of Mechanical Engineering, Purdue University
SENSORS
Luis Moraes, Data Scientist, Western Midstream
AI PLATFORMS
Yu Dong, Senior Staff Technical Product Manager, Cruise
INNOVATION STAGE
Kane Sajdak, Co-Founder & CEO, HomeGuardian.ai
Amarjot Singh, Founder & CEO, Skylark Labs
Christine Gerpheide, CTO, Bespoke
Joyonna Gamble-George, Co-Founder, SCIX
Andrew Feldman, Co-Founder & CEO, Cerebras Systems
Xenia Butova, Co-Founder, AIVARIX
