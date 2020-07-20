Detours/Ramp Closures for U.S. 395 at Parr/Dandini Blvd. Begin July 30 for NDOT Bridge Replacement

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Ramp closures and traffic detours will take place on U.S. 395 at Parr and Dandini boulevards in the North Valleys beginning July 30 as the Nevada Department of Transportation moves precast bridge girders into place as part of constructing a new bridge.

The previous 48-year-old Parr/Dandini Boulevard bridge over U.S. 395 was removed in June and is being replaced with a new 56-foot wide bridge.

In early July, falsework was constructed to temporarily support the new precast concrete bridge girders (or horizontal beams supporting the future bridge deck). Drivers will see the following detours and ramp closures as the girders are slid into their permanent position:

Between 7a.m. Thursday, July 30 and 9p.m. Friday, July 31, ramps between northbound U.S. 395 and Dandini Boulevard will be closed as the bridge girders are temporarily stored on the ramps. Detours will be marked. Southbound freeway ramps will remain open.

Between 9p.m. Friday, July 31 and 5a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, both directions of U.S. 395 will be detoured at Parr/Dandini boulevards as bridge girders are moved into place. Freeway drivers will be able to use freeway ramps to travel through the area, with up to 30-minute delays. Motorists are asked to avoid travel in the area if possible or detour via North Virginia Street. Parr and Dandini boulevard traffic will not be able to access the freeway ramps during this time.

Beginning at 5a.m. Monday, Aug. 3 through the end of August, all northbound and southbound U.S. 395 Parr and Dandini boulevard on and off ramps will be closed. Beginning Tuesday, August 4 at 9p.m. through Wednesday, August 5 at 5a.m., U.S. 395 southbound will be detoured using the southbound on and off ramps as crews place bridge girders. Motorists are asked to avoid travel in the area if possible or detour via North Virginia Street.

Nightly lane closures on U.S. 395 will take place through August between 7p.m. and 5a.m. weekdays as crews begin construction of new bridge decks.

Construction will continue through November. U.S. 395 lanes will be open, with intermittent additional lane and ramp closures.

Girders used over U.S. 395 southbound will be placed using a crane. To avoid high-voltage overhead power lines, the girders over northbound U.S. 395 will be slid into place using a roller bearing and winch system versus the typical operation of using a crane. Described as a “girder roll”, this is the first NDOT project where precast girders will be slid into place. Having the precast concrete girders constructed prior to removing the bridge greatly reduces overall construction schedule.

The bridge was 48 years old and in need of replacement. The new, wider bridge will be a critical first step in NDOT’s future phased widening of U.S. 395 in the North Valleys. Beginning in 2023, NDOT plans to widen southbound U.S. 395 to three lanes between McCarran Boulevard and Golden Valley Road. Both directions of freeway will also be repaved, and additional designated merge lanes constructed between each ramp. These improvements are projected to bring smoother, less congested travel to the corridor which serves a continually-developing area.

Further state transportation information is available at nevadadot.com or by dialing (775) 888-7000.