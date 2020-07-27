RS Components debuts digital product hub for ventilator design & component sourcing
Dedicated landing page gives makers, manufacturers and engineers easier access to optimised designs and parts
While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put pressure on medical institutions the need for ventilators remains. RS is committed to supporting the engineering community worldwide, in any way we can.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RS Components (RS), a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE: ECM), a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, is providing ongoing support for makers, manufacturers and engineers around the world eager to support the fight against COVID-19 through building and supplying ventilators.
— Cameron Ward, senior vice president of RS Components
Ventilators are highly complex electromechanical devices, requiring specialized design schemes and quality electronic and mechanical components. RS has collated four supplier solutions from Maxim, Microchip, STMicroelectronics, and Renesas, along with design resources and made them available through a dedicated Ventilator Solutions digital product hub for engineers or makers looking to build a ventilator.
Other open-source designs for medical devices are available via RS, including pulse oximeter solutions from Maxim, Microchip and ON Semiconductor.
About RS Components
RS Components is a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers who are involved in designing, building, or maintaining industrial equipment and facilities. We aim to offer our customers unrivalled choice of product technologies, solve problems with innovative solutions, and deliver a world-class customer experience, making it easy to do business with us.
We stock more than 500,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers. We solve problems and provide a wide range of value-added solutions to over one million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 50,000 parcels a day.
Electrocomponents plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the last financial year ended March 31, 2020, reported revenue of £1.95 billion. Electrocomponents plc has six operating brands; RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark, and IESA.
