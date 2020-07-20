St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Suspicious
CASE#: 20A403618
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Lewis
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/17/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Hollow Road
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 17th 2020 at approximately 1620 hours Troopers with
the VT State Police received a call of a people shooting from a moving vehicle
on Burke Hollow Road in Burke near a residence. The vehicle was described as a
Gray Toyota Truck and was reported to be followed closely by a silver or Gray
midsize SUV. Troopers did not locate the vehicle in the area and are requesting
anyone with information about the vehicle or occupants to please call Tpr. Lewis
at 802-748-3111.