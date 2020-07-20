Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,526 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Suspicious

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 20A403618

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Lewis                              

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/17/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Hollow Road

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 17th 2020 at approximately 1620 hours Troopers with

the VT State Police received a call of a people shooting from a moving vehicle

on Burke Hollow Road in Burke near a residence. The vehicle was described as a

Gray Toyota Truck and was reported to be followed closely by a silver or Gray

midsize SUV. Troopers did not locate the vehicle in the area and are requesting

anyone with information about the vehicle or occupants to please call Tpr. Lewis

at 802-748-3111.

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Suspicious

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.