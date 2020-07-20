St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Suspicious

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A403618

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Lewis

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7/17/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Hollow Road

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 17th 2020 at approximately 1620 hours Troopers with

the VT State Police received a call of a people shooting from a moving vehicle

on Burke Hollow Road in Burke near a residence. The vehicle was described as a

Gray Toyota Truck and was reported to be followed closely by a silver or Gray

midsize SUV. Troopers did not locate the vehicle in the area and are requesting

anyone with information about the vehicle or occupants to please call Tpr. Lewis

at 802-748-3111.