Highway 10/County Road 54 railroad crossing in Detroit Lakes closes July 27-31 (July 20, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Motorists will encounter a temporary closure of the railroad crossing at the Highway 10/County Road 54 intersection in Detroit Lakes starting Monday, July 27, weather permitting. Railroad crews will install new crossing planks, which is part of the 2020 intersection improvement project at Kris Street and County Road 54.

Turn lanes in both directions on Highway 10 will be closed, and traffic will be detoured to Kris Street and Randolph Road. The road will be impassable at the crossing. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 31.

Construction is currently taking place on Highway 10 near the County Road 54 intersection while crews install a new traffic signal, and construct pedestrian ramps and crosswalks. The project will also include work at Kris Street. For more information about the overall project, visit the project website: mndot.gov/d4/projects/easthwy10.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###