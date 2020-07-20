Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,526 in the last 365 days.

Highway 10/County Road 54 railroad crossing in Detroit Lakes closes July 27-31 (July 20, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Motorists will encounter a temporary closure of the railroad crossing at the Highway 10/County Road 54 intersection in Detroit Lakes starting Monday, July 27, weather permitting. Railroad crews will install new crossing planks, which is part of the 2020 intersection improvement project at Kris Street and County Road 54.

Turn lanes in both directions on Highway 10 will be closed, and traffic will be detoured to Kris Street and Randolph Road. The road will be impassable at the crossing. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 31.

Construction is currently taking place on Highway 10 near the County Road 54 intersection while crews install a new traffic signal, and construct pedestrian ramps and crosswalks. The project will also include work at Kris Street. For more information about the overall project, visit the project website: mndot.gov/d4/projects/easthwy10.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###

You just read:

Highway 10/County Road 54 railroad crossing in Detroit Lakes closes July 27-31 (July 20, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.