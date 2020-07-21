RS Components upgrades DesignSpark Mechanical 3D CAD modelling software with new features & functionality
EINPresswire.com/ -- RS Components (RS), a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, has unveiled the latest version of DesignSpark Mechanical, its free 3D CAD modelling software. Based on direct user feedback, DesignSpark Mechanical Version 5.0 offers new features, enhancements and customization options that have been developed following feedback from users. The new release coincides also with the 10-year anniversary of DesignSpark, RS Components’ global online engineering community.
Developed in conjunction with Ansys Inc., the leading provider of flexible and affordable 3D modelling software for engineers, DesignSpark Mechanical uses direct modelling technology rather than the parametric methods used by traditional CAD software, enabling users to rapidly prototype or reverse engineer any physical object. Key features of DesignSpark Mechanical Version 5.0 are outlined in this video and include:
• Equations tool - sketch complex curves
• Constraint-based sketching and dedicated 3D sketch mode
• Measure tab with geometry analysis and quality check tools
• Custom views, saving new perspectives of a design for quick access
• Custom rendering - adjust faceting per-body or full design to achieve better surface finish and optimise for better performance on hardware
• Customizable shortcuts - access any tool in DSM with one click
• Enhanced shading - display objects with shading when exposed to ambient lighting like in real life
• Flythrough camera mode
DesignSpark Mechanical also features built-in help text, quick-guide tutorials, example designs, and access to a 3D catalog of tens of thousands of 3D models from leading component manufacturers.
“Since first launching DesignSpark Mechanical in 2013 we have been committed to providing engineers with free resources that enable them to rapidly develop prototypes in the product concept design stage,” said Mike Bray, Group VP of Innovation and DesignSpark. “This latest upgrade further enhances the software and provides an even better user experience that reflects the changing needs of engineers.”
Version 5.0 of DesignSpark Mechanical is available to download for free personal and commercial use at: www.designspark.com/mechanical.
About RS Components
RS Components is a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers who are involved in designing, building or maintaining industrial equipment and facilities. We aim to offer our customers unrivalled choice of product technologies, solve problems with innovative solutions and deliver a world-class customer experience, making it easy to do business with us.
We stock more than 500,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers. We solve problems and provide a wide range of value-added solutions to over one million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 50,000 parcels a day.
Electrocomponents plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the last financial year ended March 31, 2020 reported revenue of £1.95 billion. Electrocomponents plc has six operating brands; RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark and IESA.
For more information, please visit our website at: https://americas.rsdelivers.com
Fal Dieso
DesignSpark Mechanical 3D CAD Version 5.0 Highlights