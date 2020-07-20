Criminal Justice Grant Application Deadline Extended

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Federal funding remains available for local law enforcement agencies, jails and courts for expenses related to COVID-19. The Office of Criminal Justice Programs (OCJP) today announced a deadline extension for jails and courts to apply for the grants through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) Program. CESF will provide funding to assist in preventing, preparing for and responding to the pandemic. The amount available in Tennessee is $4,250,000. The deadline for jails and courts to apply has been extended until July 31, 2020. The deadline for local law enforcement remains July 24.

“We’re extending the deadline for application for two of these opportunities, as we need more local jails and courts to apply for them as we know this has been an unprecedented challenge for our local public safety professionals,” OCJP Director Jennifer Brinkman said. “We are glad to offer this grant opportunity and are extending specific deadlines in the hopes we can help get this funding to our counties.”

Allowable projects and purchases for the supplemental funding program include but are not limited to equipment (such as technology for remote hearings/appearances and personal protective equipment), supplies (gloves, masks, sanitizer, etc.), training and travel expenses (particularly related to the distribution of resources to the most impacted areas). Funding cannot be used to supplant local funds or to make up for budget shortfalls.

There are three opportunities available and eligible entities may apply for any or all of them:

1) Local Law Enforcement (including Campus): The intent to apply and application for local law enforcement must be completed prior to 4:30 p.m. CDT on July 24, 2020 . Grants of up to $10,000 may be awarded under this solicitation.

2) Local Courts: The intent to apply and application for local courts must be completed prior to 4:30 p.m. CDT on July 31, 2020 . Grants of up to $10,000 may be awarded under this solicitation.

3) Local Jails: Applications must be completed prior to 4:30 p.m. CDT on July 31, 2020 . Grants of up to $20,000 may be awarded under this solicitation.

Eligible subrecipients are limited to local county, municipal government and campus law enforcement entities which were not eligible for previously issued direct CESF contracts.

Contracts for these solicitations will be one year in length beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021. Successful applicants will receive their contract by approximately September 1, 2020; however, COVID-19 expenses from July 1, 2020 may be applied to the grant. Funding is contingent on the availability of U.S. Department of Justice federal appropriations.

The OCJP, a division of the department of Finance & Administration, functions as a strategic planning agency that secures, distributes, and manages federal and state funds for Tennessee, including Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funds and STOP Violence Against Women Program (STOP) funds.