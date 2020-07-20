Fourth annual Recovery Reinvented online event set for Oct. 28 

BISMARCK, N.D. – The fourth annual Recovery Reinvented, an event dedicated to eliminating the shame and stigma of the disease of addiction and empowering communities to support recovery, will be an online, interactive experience on Oct. 28, 2020.

This will be the first Recovery Reinvented experience delivered through a more accessible online platform to engage with participants amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed an immense strain on people’s behavioral health, leading to increased reports of depression, anxiety and substance use. Now more than ever, these conversations of hope for recovery are needed, so we are excited for this opportunity to impact thousands more lives through an online livestream experience,” First Lady Kathryn Burgum said. “Recovery Reinvented has always been about meeting people where they are in their recovery journeys and inspiring a wide range of people to join together to end the stigma of addiction and create supportive cultures for recovery.”

The North Dakota COVID-19 Community Impact Survey found that 67.9% of North Dakotans have experienced an increase in mental health struggles including anxiety and depression, and nearly 1 in 5 adults reported an increase in substance abuse since the coronavirus pandemic began. Given the greater needs and rise in number of people impacted with behavioral health issues, this event is free and available to all.

The Recovery Reinvented online event, which before COVID-19 was planned to be held in Grand Forks, will give particular attention to innovations in virtual recovery support services and telehealth, the intersection between mental health and addiction, and recovery-friendly workplaces.

The Department of Human Services has canceled this year’s Behavioral Health Conference scheduled for Oct. 27-29, 2020. The behavioral health team has given this decision a great amount of thought and has determined not to hold this year’s conference with the safety of the attendees, exhibitors and presenters in mind. The team has initiated steps to preparing for the 2021 conference and looks forward to hosting an incredible event next year.

Gov. Doug Burgum and the first lady invite the general public, Native American communities, business and community leaders, behavioral health providers, university and college representatives, health care providers and administrators, addiction recovery advocates, faith-based communities, first responders, law enforcement, families and more to join them for Recovery Reinvented.

To find more information, register for the event, share a personal story of your addiction and recovery experience amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, or to nominate an individual or group for a Recovery Reinvented award, visit recoveryreinvented.com. Additional updates will be shared by the governor, first lady and Recovery Reinvented’s social media on Facebook @GovernorDougBurgum, @FirstLadyND and @RecoveryND and Twitter @DougBurgum, @FirstLadyND and @Recovery_ND.