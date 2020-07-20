Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDC to offer online kids' program about beavers July 31

JOPLIN, Mo. – A beaver’s wood-chewing and dam-building habits make this large rodent an interesting part of Missouri’s outdoor world – and a perfect character for a puppet show.

With the help of a puppet friend, children can learn more about beavers in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) “Little Acorns: Busy Beavers,” a free virtual program 10-10:30 a.m. on July 31. This online program, which is part of MDC’s “Little Acorns” series of programs (which is designed for ages 2-7), is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. A puppet will describe the lives of these mammals and will talk about the special adaptations beavers have to live in and around water. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173839

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

