NuSierra Colombia SAS Completes ICA Certification of Eight Additional Psychoactive Cannabis Cultivars

RIONEGRO, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuSierra Colombia SAS (NuSierra) is excited to announce that it has received final approval to commercialize eight psychoactive cannabis cultivars from the Instituto Colombiano Agropecuario (ICA – the Colombian Agricultural Institute). These psychoactive cultivar approvals are in addition to NuSierra’s psychoactive and non-psychoactive strains that were prior certified by ICA.

Colombia has instituted strict agricultural and phytosanitary regulations requiring food and plant products (including cannabis) be certified with ICA. Only after ICA has approved genetics can a cannabis cultivar be commercialized by an applicant. NuSierra’s ICA approved cultivars include unique genetics and provide NuSierra a platform to produce world-class cannabis, cannabis oil and cannabis derivatives that include THC, CBD and other minor cannabinoids. “With this ICA approval, NuSierra has an expanded arsenal of approved strains to compete in legal markets, world-wide” says Matias Gaviria, NuSierra’s CEO. When combined with NuSierra’s certified 100% organic cultivation, Matias believes that NuSierra continues to build a “truly special platform.”

NuSierra is a fully, licensed, operating Colombian medical cannabis company, with large-scale 100% organic cultivation, CO2 extraction and controlled environment manufacturing capacity including capsules, tinctures and topicals. Its founders and management team have experience founding and managing large medical cannabis companies in highly regulated marketed within the U.S., Canada and Australia. For more information, visit www.nusierra.com or send an email to info@nusierra.com

