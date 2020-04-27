NuSierra Completes First Sale and Export of Full-Spectrum Oil to United States

This is a major milestone, not just for us, but for Colombia as a major world supplier and for the international cannabis industry as a whole” — Daniel Tobon - COO iVIK Holdings

RIONEGRO, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuSierra Colombia SAS (NuSierra), Colombia is excited to announce that it has completed the first sale, export and shipment of its certified organic, full-spectrum, flower-derived, CBD RediMix ™ oil to the United States.

The United States is a major market for non-psychoactive CBD oil and “we appreciate the opportunity to bring Colombian grown, full-spectrum oil to U.S. consumers via our relationship with Candelay Industries,” says Matias Gaviria, NuSierra’s CEO. "We understand that NuSierra is one of the first, if not the first to export full-spectrum, CBD oil to the United States." "This was no easy task and we're incredibly proud of our team and what they have been able to accomplish in such a highly regulated industry and with all the challenges currently facing international supply chains," said Daniel Tobon, COO for iVIK Holdings. "This is a major milestone, not just for us, but for Colombia as a major world supplier and for the international cannabis industry as a whole," added Mr. Tobon.

With this sale and export, NuSierra and Candelay have verified shipping routes, as well as international trade and custom requirements for import of full-spectrum, non-psychoactive CBD oil for the coveted United States market. NuSierra oil will soon be found in products distributed in numerous states. “We are excited to work with the NuSierra team” says Will Bowden, Head of Candelay Industries. “Patients believe in full-spectrum, flower-derived CBD oil,” says Bowden, and Candelay’s relationship with NuSierra, provides a new arsenal of products to distribute. "Our goal has always been to bring the highest quality products to our global customers," says John Leja, CEO of iVIK Holdings. "By giving US consumers access to certified organic, sun-grown, full-spectrum, CBD that is exactly what we are doing."

About NuSierra

NuSierra is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IVIK Holdings Ltd. and is a fully, licensed, operating Colombian medical cannabis company, with large-scale 100% organic cultivation, CO2 extraction and controlled environment manufacturing capacity. All of NuSierra’s CBD products contain no more than 0.3% THC to conform to the requirements of the 2018 USA Farm Bill. NuSierra’s manufacturing capabilities also include capsules, tinctures and topicals. Its founders and management team have experience founding and managing large medical cannabis companies in highly regulated marketed within the U.S., Canada and Australia. For more information, visit www.nusierra.com or send an email to info@nusierra.com





