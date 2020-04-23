NuSierra Completes First Sales of Full-Spectrum Oil in Colombia

we appreciate the opportunity to bring Colombian grown, full-spectrum, organic oil to Colombian consumers,” — Matias Gaviria - CEO, NuSierra

RIONEGRO, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuSierra Colombia SAS (NuSierra), is excited to announce that it has completed its first domestic sales of its organic, full-spectrum, flower-derived, organic CBD oil. NuSierra completed it first sales to various clients in the cosmetics and nutraceutical industries. NuSierra completed it first set of sales to various clients in the cosmetics manufacturing and nutraceutical industries.

Colombia is an exciting market for non-psychoactive CBD oil and “we appreciate the opportunity to bring Colombian grown, full-spectrum, organic oil to Colombian consumers,” says Matias Gaviria, NuSierra’s CEO. Colombian’s consumers “should not have to worry about things like pesticide residue in their CBD oil,” says Mr. Gaviria. With fully organic operations, customers of products manufactured with NuSierra, organic oil have the peace of mind knowing that pesticides never enter any of NuSierra’s facilities.

About NuSierra

NuSierra is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IVIK Holdings Ltd. and is a fully, licensed, operating Colombian medical cannabis company, with large-scale 100% organic cultivation, CO2 extraction and controlled environment manufacturing capacity. NuSierra’s manufacturing capabilities also include capsules, tinctures and topicals. Its founders and management team have experience founding and managing large medical cannabis companies in highly regulated marketed within the U.S., Canada and Australia. For more information, visit www.nusierra.com or send an email to info@nusierra.com



