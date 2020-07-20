NAMIC Executive Leadership Development Program Goes Virtual for First Time Ever
Program Aims to Train and Advance High-Performing Executives of Color in Cable and Communications IndustryNEW YORK, N.Y., UNITED STATES, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time, The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications’ (NAMIC) Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP) will be held virtually. The year-round program, presented in partnership with the University of Virginia (UVA) Darden School of Business, prepares middle and upper-middle level executives of color for career advancement into senior ranks of the cable and communications industry. Companies throughout the industry have announced plans to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion within their ranks, and this program gives them the tools to do so.
“As we all collectively grapple with the fallout from the pandemic and systemic racism, high quality, proven programs like ELDP are needed more than ever to increase the representation of people of color in the corridors of influence which, ultimately, benefits everyone,” said NAMIC President and CEO A. Shuanise Washington. “To date, this highly competitive program has graduated more than 500 executives of color who are helping to break through barriers and lift up future generations.”
NAMIC is now accepting nominations for 2020-2021 Class XX here. To be eligible, applicants must be persons of color at the director level (minimum of two years at that level) or above. The deadline to submit applications is August 21, and sponsoring companies will be notified of those accepted into the program on September 4. The fee includes one to one executive coaching, course materials and some meals.
Created in 2001, ELDP is designed to help solve some of the industry’s most persistent challenges, including increasing diversity in the industry’s executive suites, retaining and promoting executives of color, and maximizing the ROI of a diverse workforce.
ELDP is unique in its focus on both men and women of color and its research-based exploration of the intersection of leadership competencies with culture identity. The curriculum focuses on the unique challenges executives of color face. The program explores a range of topics, including strategy, finance, marketing, innovation, and leadership agility.
Traditionally comprised of four modules, ELDP Class XX is scheduled for the following dates:
• Module 1: Oct. 12, 2020 - Oct. 16, 2020
• Module 2: Dec. 8, 2020 - Dec. 11, 2020
• Module 3: Feb. 16, 2021 - Feb. 19, 2021
• Module 4: May 3, 2021 - May 7, 2021
With the continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, the first two modules will be held virtually, with the aim of holding classes in person in 2021 at either the UVA campus in Charlottesville or the Darden Executive Education Center in Rosslyn, Virginia.
Once again, the Walter Kaitz Foundation is providing two fellowships to executives who work for small MSOs or programmers that otherwise could not afford to send eligible executives. The fellowships will cover 90 percent of the tuition plus expenses to attend the program, including course materials, lodging, meals, and transportation. Candidates must be nominated by their companies and applications submitted by August 14.
In addition to support from the Kaitz Foundation, Charter Communications, Inc., is once again the Visionary Sponsor for ELDP. Charter is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 29 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand.
“During this challenging time, it is important to continue investing in the development of rising leaders of color in our industry,” said Rhonda Crichlow, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at Charter. “Participating in ELDP has helped our executives excel and play an even greater role in our company’s success. We are pleased that we can help others take advantage of the program.”
For more information on ELDP and to complete an application, visit www.namic.com/dev/eldp.
About NAMIC
The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. For more information, please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter.
