MDC offers free virtual handcrafted crankbaits class Aug. 18

Kansas City, Mo. – Anglers can go fishing with lures of their own design if they don’t mind some wood carving, glue tasks, and fine-brush paint chores. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual online class for making a balsa wood crankbait from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The crankbait will be suitable for catching fish such as largemouth bass or panfish.

This class is open to participants age 12 and older. Class size is limited to 20 participants. They are asked to register online by Aug. 2.

MDC will mail a lure kit to participants that includes materials such as balsa wood, eyelets, hooks, and a plastic crankbait bill. The kit will also include a list of tools or materials the participant must provide such as glue, pliers, and sandpaper. They may start carving on the lure prior to the class.

Participants will be sent an email with a WebEx link just prior to the class startup. To register for this crankbait building class, visit MDC events signup at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z8z.