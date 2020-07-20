Westminster Barracks/ Poss. Narcs, Stims, Depress. and Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B103300

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/20/2020 at approximately 2:00 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Westminster

VIOLATION: Possession of Narcotic, Stimulant, Depressant and Arrest warrant

ACCUSED: Daniel Harris

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Springfield, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 20, 2020 at approximately 2:00 AM, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks performed a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 north in the area of mile marker 28. An investigation revealed that one of the passengers, Daniel Harris, was in possession of narcotics. It was also discovered that he had an active arrest warrant out of the state of Vermont. He was transported to the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks for processing and then brought to Southern State Correctional facility. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM for the warrant and September 8th, 2020 at 1:00 PM for the other charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/2020 and 9/8/2020 at 1:00 PM

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, Southern State Correctional Faculty

BAIL: $200.00 bail regarding the warrant

MUG SHOT: please see attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

