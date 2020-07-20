Westminster Barracks/ Poss. Narcs, Stims, Depress. and Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B103300
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/20/2020 at approximately 2:00 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Westminster
VIOLATION: Possession of Narcotic, Stimulant, Depressant and Arrest warrant
ACCUSED: Daniel Harris
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Springfield, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 20, 2020 at approximately 2:00 AM, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks performed a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 north in the area of mile marker 28. An investigation revealed that one of the passengers, Daniel Harris, was in possession of narcotics. It was also discovered that he had an active arrest warrant out of the state of Vermont. He was transported to the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks for processing and then brought to Southern State Correctional facility. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM for the warrant and September 8th, 2020 at 1:00 PM for the other charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/2020 and 9/8/2020 at 1:00 PM
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, Southern State Correctional Faculty
BAIL: $200.00 bail regarding the warrant
MUG SHOT: please see attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Austin Soule
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT, 05346
802-722-4600
Austin.Soule@vermont.gov