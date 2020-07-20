Team Whistle Licenses Content to Short-Form Mobile Platform Snibble
Deal Puts Popular Sports and Entertainment Content on Snibble’s Gen Z Mobile PlatformTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snibble, the premium social video platform for Gen Z, has announced a content licensing agreement with Team Whistle, a global media company that includes Whistle, New Form, Vertical Networks and Tiny Horse, to further expand Snibble’s line-up of sports and entertainment content for mobile.
The deal gives Snibble full North American rights to short-form content from several of Team Whistle’s most popular properties including No Days Off, Dunk League, and Bad Jokes, adding to Snibble’s offering of mobile entertainment content that appeals to its 16-24 year old audience.
Commenting on the deal, Snibble CEO Blair Currie said, “Team Whistle is changing people’s expectations of what sports and entertainment programming can be. Shows like Bad Jokes have pioneered new forms of engaging sports-related entertainment, while No Days Off has evolved into a really popular general entertainment franchise. These properties are ideal for short on-the-go mobile viewing which is the video content our audience wants to watch.”
No Days Off is a docu-series featuring relatable young athletes and the journey to achieve their goals, and is Whistle's #1 original franchise. Dunk League is where the best dunkers in the world go head to head in dunk contests for cash prizes. Bad Jokes shows teammates telling each other jokes with the “loser” being the first to laugh.
“Gen Z wants short bursts of content about the subjects they’re interested in” said Neale Halliday, Chief Customer Officer, Snibble. “Mobile is a unique viewing context where users are looking for fast, fresh content that they can share and discuss with their friends throughout the day, wherever they are.”
With a portfolio of positive and relatable evergreen stories, Team Whistle’s portfolio delivers weekly episodes of 23 different original franchises to millions of fans. Team Whistle’s weekly network viewership has hit consecutive all-time records for the company in May and June, generating more than 4.2 billion global video views per month.
“People are watching more and more video on their mobile devices” said Andrew Shortt, Snibble Founder and Chief Product Officer. “But they’re actually quite discerning. They’re not watching high engagement, lean-back shows on their phones. Gen Z expects a constant feedline of short, shareable videos. That’s exactly why we built Snibble to be a social video platform.”
These new properties add to Snibble’s growing inventory of premium short-form entertainment for mobile-first Gen Z audiences.
“Team Whistle creates and distributes top rated video content and they were impressed by the quality of the Snibble platform,” said Currie. “Snibble is designed for mobile consumption. Short bites of sharable video that create social engagement when people are out and about. This is new entertainment and these are new viewing occasions, offering additional revenue for repurposed content.”
“Backed by audience insights, Team Whistle knows the content Gen Z loves and wants. We provide the positive, relatable stories they crave on the platforms they use most,” said Griffin Gmelich, EVP Content Licensing and Programming at Team Whistle. “Snibble’s targeted young audience make it a perfect home for our top franchises and content to live on and expand our audience more than ever.”
About Snibble
Snibble is the first mobile platform to combine all-premium, short-form video with social functions that connect users to groups of their invited friends. The free app offers customizable video feeds with categories like music, movie trailers, news, sports highlights, comedy and culture, while maintaining a low level of advertising intrusion. Snibble users say it's the best place to ‘be myself with my best friends’ and to ‘share my feelings about the things that interest me’.
About Team Whistle
Team Whistle – comprising Whistle, New Form, Vertical Networks and Tiny Horse – is a global media company that's changing the sports and entertainment game. We create and distribute engaging content experiences for today's audiences, always playing in the positive and resonating with what's relatable. Our premium scripted, unscripted and interactive shows, podcasts, music and merchandise are available on the social, audio and streaming platforms that matter most. For brands, sports leagues and media companies, we help them activate and engage consumers across the content ecosystem.
Neale Halliday
Snibble Corp
email us here
+1 416 414 8812
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn