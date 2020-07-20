Durian Factory Singapore Goes Online, Launches E-Commerce to Provide Durian Delivery in Singapore
A traditional durian shop in Singapore has launched a new website that offers durian delivery services. Learn more here.SINGAPORE, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many things that have happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic: many businesses have moved to remote working and people have been staying more at home, with gatherings postponed and cancelled until further notice. But, another effect of the global virus outbreak is that more and more shops are offering delivery services—durian shops in Singapore included.
While you can’t head to your favourite durian stall, there’s a durian delivery shop in Singapore that can get your durian fix: Durian Factory.
Durian Factory is an online durian delivery site that offers a wide range of fresh durian varieties across Singapore. These include the coveted Mao Shan Wang (MSW, also Musang King), known for its golden, bittersweet flesh.
With its newly-launched site, Durian Factory offers a durian delivery option to save you from the hassle of travelling in today’s situation—a time when it’s better to have your purchases delivered to your doorstep. The launch of their site also means you no longer have to waste time bargaining or fear about getting ripped off.
Ordering from their website is easy. All you have to do is visit their page, add to cart, fill-up the delivery form, and wait for the confirmation that your order has been successfully received and processed. Expect your durians to be freshly-packed and delivered on the same day.
Their fresh durians are sold per 450 grams of flesh per box, which comes from roughly 3.2 kgs. of durian with husk and is good for 1 person. You can avail a box of fresh durian for as low as $47.50 when you order six boxes. Aside from MSW, they also have XO D24. However, due to demand, supplies run out fast. You can check their Facebook page for availability or to reserve early to avoid disappointment.
Durian Factory takes pride in its superior fresh-quality. It guarantees fresh and creamy durians delivered straight to your doorstep on the same day. But, in the event that you find your durians not up to standard, you can take a photo and send it to them for proof. They will then gladly provide a replacement according to their 1 for 1 exchange policy.
Like with many controversial foods, there is a divided opinion about durians. While some obsess about them, others detest them. But, for the many durian lovers, the durian season is as much as awaited as the holidays. It’s the time when there’s an increase in supply, hence the significant drop in durian prices. Plus, it yields the best-tasting you can ever find. While the king of fruits are available all-year round, it’s mostly during durian season where they taste the best.
With all these said, what better way to usher in the season of durians than to have some delivered to your doorstep? While there’s no shortage of durian vendors, it’s up to you to do your research for an online durian seller that you can trust—you can rest assured that Durian Factory is one that is trustworthy.
For more information, visit www.duriandeliverysg.sg or Durian Factory on Facebook.
