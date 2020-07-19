Steven F. Weiner MD of The Aesthetic Clinique Now Offers truSculpt iD for Fast and Comfortable Noninvasive Fat Reduction
truSculpt iD uses Radiofrequency to Destroy Unwanted Fat Pockets by an Average of 24% in a 15 Minute Procedure with No Downtime - At The Aesthetic Clinique
Adding truSculpt iD to The Aesthetic Clinique's repertoire compliments our other procedures of Coolsculpting and Emsculpt to offer a completely individualized approach to noninvasive body contouring.”SANTA ROSA BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, July 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aesthetic Clinique has long been known for having all the latest technologies for cosmetic enhancements. The truSculpt iD was added recently to our body contouring treatments which consists of Coolsculpting and Emsculpt. All 3 treatments are noninvasive and when combined, work synergistically to reduce unwanted fat deposits and to tone muscle groups. There is no downtime with these procedures and most areas of the body can be targeted with the variety of applicators available at The Aesthetic Clinique.
— Steven F. Weiner, MD
truSculpt iD uses radiofrequency to heat the undesirable fat to a point to where it is permanent killed. The fat goes through a process of apoptosis, which is programmed cell death, where the body gradually eliminates the affected fat over the following 3-6 weeks. The process involves placement of pads onto the skin overlying the areas needing contouring as well as a grounding pad. Over the next 15 minutes, the pads gradually heat to a preset temperature. The patient feels the heat alternating between the pads but never gets to a point of significant discomfort. After the 15 minutes, the pads are removed and there are no additional steps or precautions required. There is no downtime to truSculpt iD. Studies have shown that one treatment leads to an average of 24% reduction in the treated fat. Further reduction can be achieved with additional treatments. Full results take up to 12 weeks to appreciate.
At the Aesthetic Clinique, Coolsculpting and Emsculpt are also offered for noninvasive body contouring. Coolsculpting has been a staple in the office since 2009. Coolsculpting requires "pinchable" fat to treat. There are 3 team members who have completed Coolsculpting University. All the latest handpieces are available including all the CoolAdvantage handpices, CoolMini (for double chin), and CoolPetite (for arms). In addition, Zimmer Z Wave is offered to all Coolsculpting clients and this adds additional efficacy of at least 50% to treatments and is offered at no additional charge.
Emsculpt offers muscle toning with an increase in muscle mass in the treated abs of 16% on average and 19% fat reduction (abdominal) after 4 treatments during abdominal treatments. Emsculpt uses electromagnetic waves to stimulate supramaximal contractions. It is similar to doing 20,000 crunches per the company reports. A noninvasive butt lift can be achieve using the paddles on the gluteal area. With the addition of smaller handpieces, arms and legs can also be treated with Emsculpt. For additional information, please see www.emsculptusa.com.
To achieve optimal results with noninvasive body contouring, more than one device is needed. The Aesthetic Clinique now has a full compliment of tools - truSculpt iD, Coolsculpting, and Emsculpt - to customize treatments for each and every body type. Coolsculpting is generally used to remove larger fat deposits whereas truSculpt iD and Emsculpt are more for the fine tuning. Emsculpt also offers the additional benefits of muscle toning.
Dr. Weiner positions his practice, The Aesthetic Clinique, as one of the most technologically advanced cosmetic centers in the United States. Dr. Weiner lectures and trains worldwide on advanced injection techniques and aesthetic technologies. The Aesthetic Clinique was awarded the Best Aesthetic Practice in the U.S. in 2018 at The Aesthetic Show. In 2019 and 2020, The Aesthetic Clinique was voted Best Medspa and Best Doctor from The Best in Destin awards. He is one of the world's authorities on Radiofrequency Microneedling and recently published the most comprehensive review of the technology and studies in the Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America. He was recently highlighted on "The Doctors Show" for his trademarked "reJAWvenation" technique for jawline rejuvenation using dermal fillers. Dr. Weiner has over 26 years of experience in the aesthetic industry.
