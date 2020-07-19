Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / DUI Drugs #2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B103226

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Miller                           

STATION: WESTMINSTER                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 7/16/20 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 15 School St Saxtons River

 

ACCUSED:  Tim Evans

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Chester, VT

VIOLATION: DUI- Drugs 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On July 16, 2020, The Vermont State Police – Westminster responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Saxtons River Elementary School. During the investigation it was determined that the operator, Tim Evans, was operating under the influence of drugs. He was arrested and brought to the Westminster Barracks. He was released on a citation to appear in Windham County Criminal Court on 9-8-20 at 1330.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME:   9-8-20 / 1330 hours      

COURT:  Windham County Superior Court

LODGED:  No   LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

            

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky

Vermont State Police

B Troop – Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4690

 

