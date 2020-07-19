Westminster Barracks / DUI Drugs #2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B103226
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Miller
STATION: WESTMINSTER
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 7/16/20 1700 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 15 School St Saxtons River
ACCUSED: Tim Evans
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT
VIOLATION: DUI- Drugs
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 16, 2020, The Vermont State Police – Westminster responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Saxtons River Elementary School. During the investigation it was determined that the operator, Tim Evans, was operating under the influence of drugs. He was arrested and brought to the Westminster Barracks. He was released on a citation to appear in Windham County Criminal Court on 9-8-20 at 1330.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE / TIME: 9-8-20 / 1330 hours
COURT: Windham County Superior Court
LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky
Vermont State Police
B Troop – Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT 05346
802-722-4600
Fax: 802-722-4690