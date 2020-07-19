Westminster Barracks / Possession of Heroin, Cocaine, Narcotics, Obstruction of Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B103260

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Miller

STATION: WESTMINSTER

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 7/18/20 0005 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Baker Brook Rd & Dover Rd Newfane, VT

ACCUSED: Douglas Marsh

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT

VIOLATION: DUI- Drugs

ACCUSED: Robert Brown

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hermon, NY

VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Narcotic, Arrest warrant for retail theft and petit larceny

ACCUSED: Tammy Peters

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin, Possession of Cocaine

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 18, 2020, The Vermont State Police – Westminster stopped a truck for a motor vehicle violation on Baker Brook Rd in Newfane. During the stop it was learned that the operator, Robert Brown, had an active arrest warrant out of Bennington County for petit larceny and retail theft.

Criminal indicators were detected and a search of the vehicle and passengers, Tammy Peters and Douglas Marsh, was conducted. During the search heroin, cocaine and prescription narcotics were located. Brown was charged with possession of heroin, cocaine and narcotics. Peters was charged with possession of heroin and cocaine. Marsh was charged with possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and obstruction of justice for interfering and resisting troopers during the investigation.

Peters and Marsh were released with citations to appear in Windham County Criminal Court on 9-8-20 at 1330. Brown was lodged on $500 bail at Southern State Correctional Facility on his warrant and is due in court on 9-8-20 for the drug charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME: 9-8-20 / 1330 hours

COURT: Windham County Superior Court

LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.