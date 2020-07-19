Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 86 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,872 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Possession of Heroin, Cocaine, Narcotics, Obstruction of Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B103260

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Miller                           

STATION: WESTMINSTER                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 7/18/20 0005 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Baker Brook Rd & Dover Rd Newfane, VT

 

ACCUSED:  Douglas Marsh

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Chester, VT

VIOLATION: DUI- Drugs 

 

ACCUSED:  Robert Brown

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Hermon, NY

VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Narcotic, Arrest warrant for retail theft and petit larceny

 

ACCUSED:  Tammy Peters

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Bennington, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin, Possession of Cocaine 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On July 18, 2020, The Vermont State Police – Westminster stopped a truck for a motor vehicle violation on Baker Brook Rd in Newfane. During the stop it was learned that the operator, Robert Brown, had an active arrest warrant out of Bennington County for petit larceny and retail theft.

 

Criminal indicators were detected and a search of the vehicle and passengers, Tammy Peters and Douglas Marsh, was conducted. During the search heroin, cocaine and prescription narcotics were located. Brown was charged with possession of heroin, cocaine and narcotics. Peters was charged with possession of heroin and cocaine. Marsh was charged with possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and obstruction of justice for interfering and resisting troopers during the investigation.

 

Peters and Marsh were released with citations to appear in Windham County Criminal Court on 9-8-20 at 1330. Brown was lodged on $500 bail at Southern State Correctional Facility on his warrant and is due in court on 9-8-20 for the drug charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME:   9-8-20 / 1330 hours      

COURT:  Windham County Superior Court

LODGED:  No   LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

            

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Possession of Heroin, Cocaine, Narcotics, Obstruction of Justice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.