Middlesex Barracks/Theft/ UPDATED PRESS RELEASE

Jericho Center Country Store- Gas Drive Off

The below vehicle was located by VSP Williston Troopers after a BOL was aired. It was found that there was a misunderstanding between the operator, and the store clerk at the time of payment. Payment for the fuel has been made at this time. The investigating Trooper will be following up with the patron. Troopers would like to thank the public for their information about this vehicle!

CASE#: 20A103048

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: July 17, 2020 @ 1440 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 25 Jericho Center Circle, Jericho Vermont.

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny.

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

VICTIM: Jericho Center Country Store

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 17, 2020 at approximately 1440 hours, Vermont State Police responded to 25 Jericho Center Circle in the Town of Jericho for a reported theft complaint. State Police were informed that an older model vehicle believed to be either a Buick or Pontiac was traveling towards Essex Vermont after the operator of the vehicle failed to pay for $27.34 in fuel charges. State Police were informed that the vehicle had a temporary registration plate T10375 and was light gold in color. The operator was described as being a male in his late 20's to early 30's with long hair and was approximately 6'3" tall. Anybody with any information is encouraged to contact the Middlesex State Police Barracks at 802 229 9191.

