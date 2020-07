VSP St Albans Barracks // Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH - FATAL

CASE#: 20A203141

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Derek Rolandini

STATION: VSP St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 7/18/20 @ 0234 hrs

STREET: Lakewood Drive

TOWN: West Swanton Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Between 32 and 51 Lakewood Drive

WEATHER: clear/warm

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tony Boylan

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled

INJURIES: fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 18, 2020, at approximately 0234 hours, Tony Boylan was traveling south on Lakewood Drive in Swanton, VT. At that time Boylan’s vehicle

left the west side of the roadway. Boylan appeared to over correct causing his vehicle to begin sliding in a counter clockwise rotation. The vehicle slid across Lakewood Drive and left the east side of the roadway. After leaving the roadway the vehicle entered a ditch and struck several large rocks piled around a culvert. Boylan suffered fatal injuries as a result of this crash. Alcohol and failure to wear a seat belt appear to be contributing factors in this crash. The VSP investigation is ongoing.

Sergeant Derek Rolandini

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police- St Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

P: (802)-524-5993

F: (802)-527-1150