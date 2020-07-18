Modern workplace solution TITAN unveils its next generation of Intranet

Latest upgrade to add more power to Microsoft Teams and enhance employee engagement.

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, July 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adapt Software India announces the release of version 2.4 for its flagship product TITAN. A new version that improves the productivity of workforce and creates a more engaging employee experience. Titan works as an App within Microsoft Teams and instantly adds more powerful features to Teams.

“Titan lights up dormant use of Office365 by helping companies to quickly roll out all the modules of Office365. As Microsoft Teams is becoming more popular, there is a need for more collaborative features within Teams. Titan activates those features by leveraging SharePoint. We are rapidly adding customers and as part of our product vision and commitment to customers, our new upgrade is here to deliver more value to our customers,” said Ashish Kamotra, CEO.

Watch TITAN Video: A Revolutionary Modern Workplace | Titan Intranet

“Adoption is one of the biggest challenges that the majority of Office365 customers are facing. More than 80% of Office365 customers are only using basic features such as E-mail, Office and Teams. Unless customers allocate more funds towards training and customizations, they find it difficult to roll out other modules of Office365. Titan simplifies all those modules with a No-Code solution that can be configured and rolled out quickly,” said Ashish. After COVID-19, a more significant percentage of the workforce is expecting to work remotely, and there is no better way than leveraging existing subscription of O365. Companies realize that having an Intranet and document management system is far more important now. The company is now expanding its presence in North America, SE Asia, Europe and the Middle East. More than 25 resellers, including leading CSPs of Microsoft have added Titan to their cloud portfolio.

About Titan

TITAN is an employee productivity SaaS digital workplace that significantly improves Office365 Adoption and consumption. Titan leverages the power of SharePoint to deliver a readymade Intranet, document management, project management, knowledgebase, employee survey, tasks and social connect along with host of other tools in a single application. Visit www.titan4work.com for more information.

About ADAPT Software

ADAPT is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and ISO 9001:2018 certified company specializing in Office365 and SharePoint. Adapt has been delivering employee productivity solutions for SharePoint and Office365 for more than a decade across all major industry verticals.