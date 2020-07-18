Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Violation of Court Ordered Conditions of Release / DLS-C

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B501775

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney                            

STATION: VSP- New Haven                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 07/18/2020 @ 0044 Hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of US RT 7 and Boardman St, Middlebury VT, 05753

VIOLATION: Violation of Court Ordered Condition of Release x2 / Operating while Under Suspension or Revocation of License.

 

ACCUSED: Truc Mai                                       

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/18/2020 at approximately 0044 hours Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on US RT 7 in the Town of Middlebury. Troopers identified the operator as Truc Mai (26) of Winooski VT. Troopers discovered Mai was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license.

During the investigation, Troopers discovered Mai was also in violation of her Court Ordered Conditions of Release as she was ordered not to operate a motor vehicle unless she has a valid Operator’s License. Mai was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Mai was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/14/2020 @ 1230 hours      

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:      N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

