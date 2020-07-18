New Haven Barracks / Violation of Court Ordered Conditions of Release / DLS-C
CASE#: 20B501775
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: VSP- New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/18/2020 @ 0044 Hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of US RT 7 and Boardman St, Middlebury VT, 05753
VIOLATION: Violation of Court Ordered Condition of Release x2 / Operating while Under Suspension or Revocation of License.
ACCUSED: Truc Mai
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/18/2020 at approximately 0044 hours Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on US RT 7 in the Town of Middlebury. Troopers identified the operator as Truc Mai (26) of Winooski VT. Troopers discovered Mai was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license.
During the investigation, Troopers discovered Mai was also in violation of her Court Ordered Conditions of Release as she was ordered not to operate a motor vehicle unless she has a valid Operator’s License. Mai was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Mai was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/2020 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.