New Haven Barracks / Violation of Court Ordered Conditions of Release / DLS-C

CASE#: 20B501775

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: VSP- New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/18/2020 @ 0044 Hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of US RT 7 and Boardman St, Middlebury VT, 05753

VIOLATION: Violation of Court Ordered Condition of Release x2 / Operating while Under Suspension or Revocation of License.

ACCUSED: Truc Mai

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/18/2020 at approximately 0044 hours Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on US RT 7 in the Town of Middlebury. Troopers identified the operator as Truc Mai (26) of Winooski VT. Troopers discovered Mai was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license.

During the investigation, Troopers discovered Mai was also in violation of her Court Ordered Conditions of Release as she was ordered not to operate a motor vehicle unless she has a valid Operator’s License. Mai was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Mai was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/2020 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.