VSP Shaftsbury- DUI Arrest

CASE#: 20B302386

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Luke Hall

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/18/20 @ 0051 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Beech Street, Bennington (VT)

VIOLATIONS:

Driving Under the Influence #3

Violation of Conditions of Release

Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Jeremy J. Granger

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/18/20 at approximately 0051 hours, Troopers initiated a traffic stop on Beech Street in the Town of Bennington (VT) for an observed moving violation. Troopers identified the operator as Jeremy Granger (37) of Bennington, VT.

While speaking with Granger, indicators of impairment were detected. Granger was screened and placed under arrest for DUI #3. Additionally, Granger was found to have been violating his Court Ordered Conditions of Release and to be operating under criminal suspension for a pending DUI charge. Granger was transported to the Bennington Police Department for processing. Granger was ultimately released with a citation to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on August 3, 2020.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/20 @ 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

