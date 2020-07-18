VSP Shaftsbury- DUI Arrest
CASE#: 20B302386
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Luke Hall
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802)442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/18/20 @ 0051 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Beech Street, Bennington (VT)
VIOLATIONS:
Driving Under the Influence #3
Violation of Conditions of Release
Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Jeremy J. Granger
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/18/20 at approximately 0051 hours, Troopers initiated a traffic stop on Beech Street in the Town of Bennington (VT) for an observed moving violation. Troopers identified the operator as Jeremy Granger (37) of Bennington, VT.
While speaking with Granger, indicators of impairment were detected. Granger was screened and placed under arrest for DUI #3. Additionally, Granger was found to have been violating his Court Ordered Conditions of Release and to be operating under criminal suspension for a pending DUI charge. Granger was transported to the Bennington Police Department for processing. Granger was ultimately released with a citation to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on August 3, 2020.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/20 @ 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Sergeant Luke Hall
Patrol Commander
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Shaftsbury Barracks- Troop B
