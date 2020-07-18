New Haven Barracks/ DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B501771

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/17/20, 1806 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Covered Bridge Road, Monkton

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: John Baker

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/17/20 at approximately 1806 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Monkton. Investigation revealed John Baker (58) of Vergennes, VT left the roadway and crashed his vehicle.

While speaking with Baker, indicators of impairment were detected. Baker was screened and placed under arrest for DUI #2. Baker was transported to the New Haven Barracks where he was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/20, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.