New Haven Barracks/ DUI #2
CASE#: 20B501771
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/17/20, 1806 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Covered Bridge Road, Monkton
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: John Baker
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/17/20 at approximately 1806 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Monkton. Investigation revealed John Baker (58) of Vergennes, VT left the roadway and crashed his vehicle.
While speaking with Baker, indicators of impairment were detected. Baker was screened and placed under arrest for DUI #2. Baker was transported to the New Haven Barracks where he was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/20, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
