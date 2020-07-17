Project Updates for the Week of July 20, 2020

TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of July 20, 2020. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones. The traffic signals at I-20 and US 69 will be turned off as work is conducted Thursday, July 23. The work is part of the I-20 Ramp Improvement project from US 69 to Jim Hogg Road. The intersection will be controlled by local law enforcement during this time. Motorists should use alternate routes to avoid delays. Get more information in the Smith County section of this release.

In Tyler, night work continues on Loop 323 from 8 p.m., to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Paving operations are being conducted on the south side from SH 155 moving east to US 69. Expect lane closures and delays as work is conducted. More project information is available in the Smith County section of this release.

District Seal Coat Operations continue with work in Wood, Van Zandt and Henderson counties. Motorists should expect lane closures and delays during this work to seal and protect roadways from water, and provide a longer life cycle. Seal coat operations are scheduled for:

Wood County - FM 515 – From FM 69 eastward to SH 11

Van Zandt County - US 80 – From the Edgewood west city limits eastward for 3.3 miles to SH 19 - SH 198 – From SH 243 going south for 5.6 miles to FM 1651

Henderson County - SH 31 – From FM 773 moving east for 8.9 miles to just east of FM 314 - SH 31 – From 0.5 miles west of FM 315 going east for 2.1 miles to the Smith County line

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance crews plan to continue base repair operations with work on FM 837, FM 323, and FM 319. Repair work is also planned on SH 294. Expect lane closures at all locations with flaggers handling traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

County Road Off-System Bridge Project • Limits: Various locations in Anderson County • Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC • Cost: $1.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 The contractor continues work on Salt Works Road, CR 370 bridges, and roadway elements. The road is closed to through traffic. The project includes the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.

SH 155 Pavement Repair and Overlay Project • Limits: From 0.145 miles north of FM 315 south to 0.190 miles south of Loop 256 • Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD • Cost: $1.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020 The contractor is scheduled to continue striping operations. Expect lane closures and delays. The contract consists of planing, pavement repair, surface asphalt, guard fence, and pavement markings.

US 79 Super 2 Project • Limits: From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line • Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC • Cost: $14.4 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 Work is ongoing on the shoulders and driveways, and to place drainage structures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage and permanent striping.

US 287 Super 2 Project • Limits: From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of SH 294 in Elkhart • Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. • Cost: $6.1 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 The contractor is grading ditches and placing signs. Use caution and expect lane closures with delays possible. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project includes base repairs, treated subgrade, surface asphalt, upgrading structures, signs, and pavement markings.

Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance plans to perform edge repairs on FM 855 and FM 2138. The Rusk crew will continue blade level up on FM 343 between US 69 and FM 851. Expect lane closures at all locations with traffic control managed by signage, flaggers and a pilot vehicle.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

FM 241 Safety Widening • Limits: From US 69 southeast to SH 21 • Contractor: A. L. Helmcamp, Inc. • Cost: $5.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 The contractor is scheduled to install drainage improvements. The project is widening the existing roadway and incorporating safety upgrades.

County Road Bridge Replacement Project • Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Crk.; CR 2614 at Beans Crk.; CR 1504 at Turnpike Crk.; CR 3202 at Mills Crk. • Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC • Cost: $1.9 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020 CR 3202 at Mills Creek is closed to through traffic with the contractor scheduled to continue bridge construction. CR 1504 at Turnpike Creek is closed to through traffic with bridge construction ongoing. No work is scheduled on CR 2905 at Bowles Creek or CR 2614 at Beans Creek both of which are open to traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures.

SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project • Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110 • Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC • Cost: $13.7 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 The contractor is scheduled to continue dirt work activities. Expect daily lane closures. The project is adding passing lanes and incorporates safety upgrades.

US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville • Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $507,099.00 • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 The contractor is scheduled to continue sidewalk and driveway construction. The southbound outside lane closes daily on this project to construct sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.

US 79 Widening Project • Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747 • Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc. • Cost: $8.2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020 The contractor is scheduled to perform striping and project cleanup. Expect delays! The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The road is being widened to add passing lanes.

US 79 Rehabilitation Project • Limits: From 0.16 miles east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge • Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC • Cost: $8.2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 The contractor is scheduled to perform pavement rehab on the south half of the roadway. Expect delays when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is rebuilding the roadway pavement and upgrading bridge rails

FM 343 and FM 1861 Drainage Improvements • Limits: From US 69 to 2.7 miles E of US 69; FM 316 E to Henderson/Van Zandt Co. line • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $640,000.00 • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020 No work is scheduled for this project to upgrade safety features on driveways and cross-culverts.

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance crews plan to conduct edge repairs on FM 2605 between FM 1845 and Tuttle Rd. in White Oak. Ditch maintenance will be performed on SH 31 just northeast of FM 349. Expect lane closures at both locations with flaggers managing traffic control.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

Of note: The City of Kilgore is conducting work for the next week on BU 259/Henderson Blvd. requiring the closure of the outside northbound lane near E. Lantrip St. The contractor will be pouring concrete for a street project. Work is scheduled from July 17 – 24. Motorists traveling BU 259 can expect delays during this work.

Various Landscape Projects • Limits: Spur 502/Judson Rd and Loop 281; median of SH 149 and US 259/Eastman Rd • Contractor: Encino Landscape, Inc. • Cost: $298,628.00 • Anticipated Completion Date: Late Summer 2020 Work continues in the right-of-way with little to no traffic impacts. The project consists of landscaping improvements at Spur 502 and Loop 281, and SH 149 at US 259. Work includes landscape beds, irrigation system, and retaining walls.

FM 3272 Restoration Project • Limits: From US 80 to FM 2275 in White Oak • Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD • Cost: $3.1 million • Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020 New sidewalks and driveways are being constructed. Expect daytime lane closures and delays. The project includes pavement restoration - milling, repair, one course surface treatment, hot mix overlay, new sidewalk on the east side, new pedestrian crossing, and pavement markings.

FM 1844 Widening Project • Limits: From SH 300 (Gilmer Rd) to Spur 502 (Judson Road) • Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC • Cost: $2.6 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020 The contractor will be constructing driveways. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers managing traffic control. The project includes widening, placing hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and applying striping.

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance crews plan to blade lay hot mix on FM 2329 between FM 316S and FM 3054. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing control traffic.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

Business 31 Traffic Signal Project • Limits: At FM 1616 and Rocky Ridge in Athens • Contractor: Striping Technology, L.P. • Cost: $200,000.00 • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 The contractor is installing traffic signal poles. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project includes intersection improvements and installing traffic signal.

US 175 Improvement Project • Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804 • Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD • Cost: $12.1 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 Roadway and drainage work continue eastbound with the outside lane closed. Paving operations are ongoing westbound with daily lane closures. Watch for trucks entering and exiting the closure as the project adds shoulders and improves drainage. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph.

SH 334 Bridge Project • Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (one mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198) • Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP • Cost: $41.2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020 The contractor continues work on the new westbound bridges and roadway elements. Expect lane closures for beam delivery and some roadway repairs. The project will upgrade the roadway from two to four lanes, and consists of the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance crews plan to conduct base repairs on FM 1797 between SH 149 and FM 1716 in Tatum. Edge repair work is scheduled for FM 2089 between SH 135 and FM 838 in Overton. Expect lane closures with flaggers handling traffic control at both locations.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

US 259 SB Reconstruction • Limits: From FM 1798 to US 84 • Contractor: Madden Construction Co., Inc. • Cost: $7.3 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020 The contractor is laying the asphalt pavement. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is reconstructing the southbound roadway from FM 1798 to FM 315, and all lanes from FM 315 to just south of US 84. Work includes surface treatment, milling, hot mix overlay, guardrail, signs, and new pavement markings.

US 79 Reconstruction Project • Limits: From CR 344 to the Panola County line • Contractor: Madden Construction Co, Inc. • Cost: $6.4 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020 Current work includes sealing bridge joints, applying the final striping, and placing rumble strips. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project includes surface treatment, milling, hot mix overlay, guardrails, bridge rails and new pavement markings.

FM 840 Reconstruction • Limits: From FM 2867 to SH 315 • Contractor: Pinto Construction Co, Inc. • Cost: $7.6 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020 No work is scheduled for the week. The project includes extending culverts, base placement, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, and upgrading guardrail and pavement markings.

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews plan to perform seal coat operations on US 271 from north of I-20 to FM 16. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible.

Smith County construction projects updates:

FM 2767, etc., Improvements (New Project) • Limits: FM 2767, etc., CR 386 to FM 757 • Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC • Cost: $3.88 million • Anticipated Completion Date: October 2020 The contractor will be working on drainage upgrades. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of culverts, safety end treatments, drainage upgrades, bridge rail upgrades, new metal beam guard fence and driveway asphalt.

Loop 323 Resurfacing Project • Limits: 0.1 miles west of SH 155, east to 0.8 miles east of US 69 in Tyler • Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc. • Cost: $5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 Nighttime paving operations are underway on the south side of the Loop. Work hours for this project will be 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday evenings. Two eastbound lanes will be closed on Loop 323 in the paving area each night. Use alternate routes to avoid delays. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

SH 135 Widening Project • Limits: From Arp to Troup • Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc. • Cost: $9 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021 The contractor is scheduled to perform pavement rehab operations. Expect daily lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic control. The project is adding passing lanes, improving drainage structures, and pavement resurfacing.

FM 346 Bridge Replacement Project • Limits: From FM 346 at Prairie Creek south of Lake Tyler • Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC • Cost: $2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020 The contractor is scheduled to install vegetative seeding, and signage, and perform project cleanup activities. The speed limit is 45 mph. The bridge project is building a wider structure.

I-20 Ramp Improvement Project • Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road • Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd. • Cost: $14.8 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 On Thursday, July 23, the traffic signals will be turned off at the intersection of I-20 and US 69 for work to be conducted. Local law enforcement will handle traffic control at the intersection during this time. Meanwhile, frontage road and ramp construction continue. The westbound frontage road will be open to traffic during non-work hours. The westbound entrance ramp from Jim Hogg Rd., and the westbound exit ramp to US 69, are closed for removal. The project consists of ramp improvements and construction of frontage roads.

US 69 Overpass at FM 346 • Limits: At FM 346 • Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd. • Cost: $16.7 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 Bridge construction continues to build a new US 69 bridge over FM 346. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph.

FM 2493 Widening Project • Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $14.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021 Construction continues on the eastern half of the road. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is widening FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

FM 2015 Widening Project • Limits: From I-20 Westbound Frontage Road north to CR 313 • Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd. • Cost: $3 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020 The contractor is addressing punch list items. Expect periodic traffic shifts or lane closures managed by flaggers and/or channelizing devices. The project includes roadway widening to construct a continuous left turn lane, and improving paving, drainage, striping, and signage.

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance crews plan to continue base repairs on FM 773 between I-20 and FM 1255. Expect lane closures with traffic control by flaggers. Crews will also address drainage issues on roadways around the county.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

I-20 Overlay (New Project) • Limits: From SH 64 in Canton to FM 314 in Van • Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP • Cost: $5.2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: December 2020 Crews will be performing pavement repair. Various westbound lane closures will be in effect nightly between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Paving operations will occur in the westbound lanes only from 1.6 miles east of FM 16 in Van to 0.4 miles west of FM 17 in Canton. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project consists of pavement repair, planing, underseal membrane, Permeable Friction Course (PFC) surface overlay, metal beam guard fence, and pavement markings

CR 3605, etc. Bridge Replacement • Limits: CR 3605 at Giladon Creek; CR 3117 at Crooked Creek Tributary • Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc. • Cost: $1.07 million • Anticipated Completion Date: December 2020 Crews continue to work on bridge substructure and earth work at CR 3117. The road is closed at the bridge requiring motorists to use alternate routes until project completion. The project consists of removing and replacing the bridge structure and approaches at both locations.

Safety Improvement Project • Limits: FM 47 and other roads in Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson and Smith counties • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $4.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022 Driveway and drainage structure work are ongoing on FM 47. Expect lane closures and delays. Project work includes grading, structure work, guardrail replacement, and bridge rail upgrades.

CR 2318 Bridge Replacement • Limits: At Alligator Creek • Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC. • Cost: $550,000.00 • Anticipated Completion Date: November 2020 Crews will be installing rock riprap and setting bridge beams. The roadway is closed at the bridge requiring motorists to use alternate routes until project completion. The project consists of removing and replacing the bridge structure and approaches.

US 80 Safety Improvements • Limits: From the Kaufman County line east to SH 19 • Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC • Cost: $2.54 million • Anticipated Completion Date: December 2020 Crews will be removing and replacing driveway structures between Wills Point and Edgewood. Motorists should expect daily closures of the eastbound outside lane managed with channelizing devices. The project consists of improving drainage, culverts, and upgrading guardrail for safety.

SH 64 Widening Project • Limits: From FM 16 to FM 858 • Contractor: Big Creek Construction • Cost: $9.6 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020 The contractor is scheduled to perform cleanup operations. Expect lane closures and delays. The work zone speed limit is 50 mph. The project includes grading, structure work, striping, sign upgrades, and widening with shoulders and passing lanes in each direction.

FM 1652 Rehab Project • Limits: From FM 17 to FM 1255 • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $4.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020 Punch list items are being addressed. Expect periodic two-way, one-lane traffic managed by flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance crews plan to continue mill and inlay operations on SH 154, and on FM 2869. Expect lane closures at both locations with flaggers providing traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

FM 14 Mill & Inlay • Limits: From FM 1795 (Hawkins) south for 4.3 miles to FM 2015 • Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc. • Cost: $4.3 million • Anticipated Completion Date: January 2021 Crews will be performing guardrail improvements south of US 80. Expect lane closures with two-way traffic control later in the week. The project consists of pavement repair, planing, Superpave base, membrane underseal, Superpave surface, metal beam guard fence, and pavement markings.

CR 4870 Bridge Replacement • Limits: At Lake Winnsboro • Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC. • Cost: $1.33 million • Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020 Crews continue to work on bridge substructure and will be installing rock slope protection. The road is closed at the bridge for the duration of construction. Motorists must use alternate routes. The project consists of removing and replacing the bridge structure and approaches.

US 69 Mill & Inlay • Limits: From SH 37 to 0.6 mi. south of US 80 in Mineola • Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, LTD. • Cost: $1.44 million • Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020 Crews will be addressing punch list items. Expect lane closures managed by flaggers and channelizing devices. Delays are possible. The project includes planing, pavement repair, a one course surface treatment, overlay, and pavement markings.

FM 1254 Bridge Replacement Project • Limits: FM 1254 At Lake Fork Creek • Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC. • Cost: $1.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020 Crews are addressing punch list items without lane closures. The project is replacing the bridge and approaches.

Loop 564 Overlay Project • Limits: From US 69 north of Mineola to US 69 south of Mineola • Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, Ltd. • Cost: $5.77 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020 Punch list items are being addressed. Expect periodic lane closures daily with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project consists of pavement repair, hot mix asphalt overlay, guardrail, and pavement markings.

SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project • Limits: Various roadways with current work on FM 182 from FM 17 to SH 154 • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $1.2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020 Crews will continue to widen structures and install safety features on FM 1805. Expect minor delays due to periodic single lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project consists of extending and improving drainage structures for safety.

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract • Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties • Contractor: Firemen Excavation Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week. • Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday through all counties • Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Monday, Tuesday, Friday all counties • Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Wednesday in all counties • Guardrail Repair/Signs: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in the three counties • Mowing: Ongoing in Gregg County, then moving to Smith and Van Zandt counties • Tree Removal: Working on tree and stump grinding in the three counties