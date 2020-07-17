Route 19 to Westbound I-376 Parkway West Ramp Restriction Begins Monday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on the Route 19 ramp to westbound I-376 (Parkway West) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, July 20 weather permitting.

The ramp from northbound and southbound Route 19 to westbound I-376 (Parkway West) will be reduced to a single-lane from 6 a.m. Monday morning continuously through Tuesday, August 4. Crews will conduct milling and resurfacing, base repairs, drainage improvements, sign upgrades and pavement marking installation. Periodic shifts will occur.

The work is part of the $14.55 million Route 19/Shaler Street Bridge improvement project.

Crews from Swank Construction Company, LLC will conduct the work.

Please use caution if traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

