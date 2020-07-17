Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 19 to Westbound I-376 Parkway West Ramp Restriction Begins Monday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on the Route 19 ramp to westbound I-376 (Parkway West) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, July 20 weather permitting.

The ramp from northbound and southbound Route 19 to westbound I-376 (Parkway West) will be reduced to a single-lane from 6 a.m. Monday morning continuously through Tuesday, August 4. Crews will conduct milling and resurfacing, base repairs, drainage improvements, sign upgrades and pavement marking installation. Periodic shifts will occur.

The work is part of the $14.55 million Route 19/Shaler Street Bridge improvement project.

Crews from Swank Construction Company, LLC will conduct the work.

Please use caution if traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

