NDOT Substantially Completes Widening of U.S. 50 West of Silver Springs

CARSON CITY, Nev. – On July 16, the Nevada Department of Transportation substantially completed a two-year project to widen U.S. 50 between Stagecoach and Silver Springs, enhancing safety and mobility for the approximately 6,000 drivers traveling the road every day.

Lane closures, traffic switches and speed reductions have been removed after being in place since early 2019. Approximately ten miles of U.S. 50 was widened from a two-lane to a four-lane divided highway between Roy’s Road in Stagecoach and the U.S. 95A junction in Silver Springs.

A traffic roundabout was constructed to replace the previous flashing traffic signal at the U.S. 50 and 95A junction in Silver Springs. The concrete roundabout will make intersection travel safer and quicker, with free right turns between U.S. 50 and southern Alternate U.S. 95. Nine frontage roads were constructed, tying local access roads into major intersections for safer designated turns to and from the highway. New roadside lighting improves visibility and safety at major intersections. Roadway drainage improvements were also made.

Fourteen miles of new four strand, four-foot high livestock fencing constructed on both sides of the highway will help reduce vehicle-animal collisions and enhance safety. Improvements also include lengthening the truck climbing lane on Alternate U.S. 95 just north of the U.S. 50 junction in Silver Springs.

The section of widened highway is traveled by approximately 6,000 drivers daily. The approximately $50 million highway project by contractor Granite Construction Company marks the final phase of widening of U.S. 50 to four lanes between Carson City and Silver Springs. Over the past decade, NDOT has widened U.S. 50 from eastern Dayton to the Stagecoach area from two to four lanes.

Project updates are available at nevadadot.com or by calling (775) 888-7000.