Hwy 169 in St. Louis County milling and paving to start July 20 (July 17, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. –  MnDOT contractors will begin milling and paving work on July 20 on Hwy 169. The project area is located between Hwy 53 and St. Louis County Hwy 26. The milling operation will lead with a paving crew following behind. The start time of paving will be staggered so the millers have a head start. The contractor will not be paving on Fridays due to high traffic volumes.  

Traffic will encounter a flagging operation at the location of milling and paving. Traffic will be led through the operation via pilot car. Traffic will periodically be driving on a milled surface during the day. Overnight traffic will encounter a full width milled area that will be paved within 24 hours.

For more project details and map, please visit the project page: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy169resurfacing/index.html Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

###

