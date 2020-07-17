I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 7/13/2020

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 7/13/2020

I-70

• Sections A and C Westbound crossovers were in effect.

• Westbound lanes were closed from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge.

o As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 were also closed.

• The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued.

• The closure of the on-ramp from US-250 North to I-70 Westbound continued.

• McColloch Street single lane closures continued.

• There were single lane closures on Route 2 (Main Street) in the area under I-70.

• Beginning Monday, July 13, there were nightly closures (8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.) in both directions to allow for work on the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Bridge.

o The closures spanned from I-70 Eastbound Exit 225 (US-40 On-Ramp) to Exit 1A and continued through Thursday evening.

Ohio Route 7

• While the nightly closures take place on I-70 from Monday to Thursday, there were intermittent lane closures and single lane restrictions on Route 7 South at the Wheeling Bridgeport Exit. There were also intermittent rolling slowdowns in both directions.

Look Ahead to Week of 7/20/2020

I-70

• Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

• Westbound lane closures from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge will continue.

o As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 are also closed.

• The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.

• The closure of the on-ramp from US 250 North to I-70 WB will continue.

• The area of McColloch Street under I-70 will continue to have single lane closures.

• The single lane closures on Route 2 (Main Street) in the area under I-70 will continue.

I-470

• From Sunday July 19 through August 7, there will be nightly closures of I-470 eastbound and lane closures of I-470 westbound.

o These closures will take place Sunday through Thursday nights from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.