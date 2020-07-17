Delays expected as crews demolish I-80 bridge east of Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be demolishing a bridge on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne starting Tuesday, weather permitting.

Part of a project that started earlier this summer, crews will be working to demolish the westbound structure at the Hillsdale interchange of I-80. The demolition work will take place at night, with the bulk of the work taking place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. July 21-22.

As work is taking place, crews will need to close County Road 140/Stuckey Road both directions. A detour will be in place to reroute travelers wanting to use the county road during the bridge demolition.

Current traffic control measures along mile markers 372-382 of I-80 — including head-to-head lanes, reduced speed limits and flaggers, among others — will continue to be in place during the bridge demolition.

Motorists through the work zone should stay alert, expect delays and be prepared to slow down. The overall bridge replacement project is expected to be complete in fall 2021.

Crews will suspend construction work during the winter months. All project schedules are subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability. -

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.