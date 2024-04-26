May 1 start planned for highway improvements on U.S. Highway 26/287 in Buffalo Valley

A U.S.Highway 26/287 asphalt pavement overlay is scheduled to start May 1 through Buffalo Valley west of Togwotee Pass in Teton County.

Prime contractor Avail Valley Construction is scheduled to begin asphalt milling, paving and chip sealing the 5.33-mile project next week.

"Subcontractor S&L Industrial will be setting up temporary traffic control measures and removing delineators beginning next week," said Wyoming Department of Transportation engineer Baylor Beers of Riverton. "Milling, followed by paving and chip sealing, is scheduled to begin May 6."

Beers said motorists on the $5.52 million project should expect single-lane traffic, controlled by flaggers and/or temporary stoplights and a pilot vehicle, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on working days.

"Motorists should expect a 20-minute delay while moving through the construction zone. Additionally, travelers traversing Togwotee Pass should expect increased truck traffic during workdays," Beers said.

An 18-foot width restriction is in place. Chip sealing is scheduled in June.

Last year's work included structure rehabilitation on the Buffalo Fork bridge. That work is complete.

Prime contractor is Avail Valley Construction-WY, LLC, of Afton.

The scope of road and bridge improvements includes asphalt pavement surfacing, bridge rehabilitation, milling, chip sealing and other work between mileposts 2.2 (Grand Teton National Park boundary) and milepost 7.53.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the project to Avail Valley Construction-WY, LLC, on Dec. 15, 2022. Contract completion date is June 30, 2024.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Robert Scheidemantel, P.E., at (307) 856-1341, or by email.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.