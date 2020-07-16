Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,217 in the last 365 days.

COVID Rent Relief Program Application Period Begins

Two-Week Application Period Is Open; 4 Months of Rent Relief Available for Eligible Households

 

Today began the two-week application period for New York State households seeking assistance under the COVID Rent Relief Program. 

Passed by the Senate on May 28, 2020, and sponsored by Senator Brian Kavanagh, S8419 was signed into law by the governor and established the COVID Rent Relief Program. The program provides a one-time rent subsidy paid directly to landlords of applicant households. Applicants will not be required to repay this assistance. 

The program will cover the difference between a household’s rent burden on March 1, 2020 and the increase in rent burden during the months for which the households apply for rent assistance. Households can apply for up to four months of relief.

Applications will be accepted throughout the two-week application period and eligible households with “greatest economic and social need” accounting for income, rent burden, percent of income lost and risk of homelessness will get priority consideration.

For assistance, eligibility details and to access the application, visit the HCR website.

share this press release

facebook twitter email

Senators Involved

You just read:

COVID Rent Relief Program Application Period Begins

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.