COVID Rent Relief Program Application Period Begins

Two-Week Application Period Is Open; 4 Months of Rent Relief Available for Eligible Households

Today began the two-week application period for New York State households seeking assistance under the COVID Rent Relief Program.

Passed by the Senate on May 28, 2020, and sponsored by Senator Brian Kavanagh, S8419 was signed into law by the governor and established the COVID Rent Relief Program. The program provides a one-time rent subsidy paid directly to landlords of applicant households. Applicants will not be required to repay this assistance.

The program will cover the difference between a household’s rent burden on March 1, 2020 and the increase in rent burden during the months for which the households apply for rent assistance. Households can apply for up to four months of relief.

Applications will be accepted throughout the two-week application period and eligible households with “greatest economic and social need” accounting for income, rent burden, percent of income lost and risk of homelessness will get priority consideration.

For assistance, eligibility details and to access the application, visit the HCR website.