2020 NeMTSS Summit – Moving Forward into the Unknown – Virtual Series | Nebraska Department of Education

As the State of Nebraska has experienced many disruptions in their “normal” way of doing business, The NeMTSS Team has made the difficult decision to cancel our in-person 2020 Summit. However, The Team is excited to announce our 6 week Summit Series that will be brought to virtually . Similar to our 5 week summer series, the virtual series, “Moving Forward into the Unknown,” will feature sessions to help schools promote success and wellness for students and staff.

Visit nemtss.unl.edu for more information on the six weeks, beginning August 11th, that are FREE to all who register and gain you access to live and recorded sessions focusing on:

WEEK 1 (August 11th and 13th): Equitable Opportunities for All

WEEK 2 (August 18th and 20th): Engaging and Strengthening Partnerships

WEEK 3 (August 25th and 27th): Adults as Change Agents

WEEK 4 (September 1st and 3rd): Creating a Climate of Support

WEEK 5 (September 8th and 10th): Prioritizing the Core

WEEK 6 (September 15th and 17th): Putting the Pieces Together Moving Forward

The Virtual Summit will bring messages from National Experts around Social Emotional Learning and is intended for all educators with tracks focused on Administration/School Leaders, Instruction, and Early Childhood. Many of the days have concurrent sessions that will bring specific support information to sessions in the different track to those who may be looking for support in those specific areas.

We are excited to bring these amazing presenters and their messages to Nebraska Schools and Educators and hope that you will join us for 6 exciting weeks!

FREE Registration for any/all events at:

http://nemtss.unl.edu/nebraska-mtss-summit/