Glaucoma Specialist Tara Hahn, MD Joins Mann Eye Institute
I love ophthalmology and specifically, glaucoma treatment because I can develop longterm relationships with my patients. Many new, innovative treatments make it an exciting time to work in this field.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A native of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, it’s not surprising Dr. Tara Hahn made her way south to Houston to establish her career as a glaucoma specialist at Mann Eye Institute. Much of her post-graduate training took place in chilly Utah, but she was delighted to put up her snow boots when she connected with Mann Eye.
— Dr. Hahn
“A mentor from my fellowship training spoke very highly of Mann Eye Institute,” said Dr. Hahn. “So I was very excited to join a practice with such a favorable reputation.” Dr. Hahn will see patients at the Houston Main Street and Humble locations beginning in August.
Dr. Hahn received her medical degree from The University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis. She then completed an internship in Internal Medicine, residency in Ophthalmology and a fellowship in Glaucoma at The University of Utah Moran Eye Center in Salt Lake City.
She brings an impressive amount of research experience in modern glaucoma treatments to the Mann Eye Institute team and has published several articles in ophthalmology journals. Additionally, Dr. Hahn has a passion for community service and has spent significant time providing eye care to underserved populations, both domestically and abroad.
“The institution where I did my training was very committed to sustainable outreach,” said Dr. Hahn. “Helping underserved populations in a way that ultimately empowers the local people to care for their own population.” During her residency training, she spent a month in India, learning how to perform small-incision cataract surgery. “It’s less technology-dependent than other methods and is really making a difference in people’s lives in the developing world.”
Dr. Hahn is a member of the American Glaucoma Society, the American Academy of Ophthalmology and Women in Ophthalmology. She is board eligible by the American Board of Ophthalmology.
“I love the field of ophthalmology and specifically, glaucoma treatment,” said Dr. Hahn. “In this profession, I get to develop relationships with my patients and follow them longterm. And there are so many new and innovative treatments for glaucoma. It’s a very exciting time to work in this field.”
