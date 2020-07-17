Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on June Employment Situation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement in response to the statewide unemployment numbers for the month of June, which show that more than 105,000 South Carolinians have joined or rejoined the workforce and the state unemployment rate dropped from 12.4% in May to 8.7% in June.

“This news shows that South Carolina is leading the way in our economic recovery efforts and that we can, and will, overcome any challenge by working together, being smart, and showing compassion for our neighbors. We must maintain this momentum by continuing to get South Carolinians back to work in the safest way possible because we must ensure the future economic health of our state and our people.”